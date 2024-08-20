The Quickshift

BSA Motorcycles was acquired by Indian automotive giant Mahindra, in an attempt to breathe new life into the company.

BSA is gradually expanding, making its presence felt in the UK and other parts of Europe.

This time around, it’s focusing on the Indian market. But can it capture the attention of a market that’s dominated by Royal Enfield?

It goes without saying that today’s motorcycle industry is driven by technology and innovation. Nearly all motorcycle manufacturers are loading their products with tons of new tech and features. And while this is a trend a lot of manufacturers ascribe to, there are a few that try to preserve the raw essence of motorcycling.

BSA is one of these brands, and it recently just debuted in the Indian market. Pretty interesting as back in 2016, BSA was acquired by Indian automotive giant Mahindra under its motorcycle arm Classic Legends. Clearly, the company has decided to focus on the UK and European markets, where BSA originally had a strong presence.

Naturally, BSA would next shift its focus to markets that could potentially deliver the sales volume it needs to grow. And what better place to do this than in the Asian market?

Not too long ago, BSA set up shop here in the Philippines, where it occupies the premium mid-displacement segment. And while it’s clearly struggling to go up against the likes of Royal Enfield, Triumph, BMW, and Ducati, I’ve been seeing more of them on the road, and that’s clearly a good sign for the folks at BSA.

And the same will most likely be true in India, where its manufacturing operations are headquartered. It’s important to note that India is the world’s biggest motorcycle market in terms of volume, and so the stakes are much higher for BSA here than pretty much any other market in the world.

At present, BSA only has one model in its lineup, the Gold Star 650. Clearly, a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Interceptor and Super Meteor, the Gold Star 650 is BSA’s attempt at creating a modern machine with the charm and raw riding experience of bikes from the 60s. Everything from the bike’s styling to its single-cylinder engine are designed to provide a raw, analog riding experience.

Indeed, the Gold Star’s specs and price tag, specifically in India, make it a very enticing alternative to Royal Enfield’s 650 bikes, as BSA has priced it almost identically to the Royal Enfield Interceptor. But Royal Enfield’s roots run very, very deep in India. And just like anywhere in the world, enthusiasts’ brand loyalty goes a long way in motorcycle sales.

And despite being owned by an Indian company, it’s clear that BSA’s got its work cut out when it comes to building the brand’s image and reputation. That’s just the way of life for new players in any industry.

As of the moment, it doesn’t seem that BSA has any plans of launching operations in the US market. However, like in other parts of the world, the Gold Star could serve as an attractive alternative to other retro-themed middleweights like the Honda Rebel 500 and Kawasaki Eliminator 500. And so I wouldn’t be too surprised if BSA decides to open its doors in the US market.

What do you think—would you ride the new BSA Gold Star?