Waist packs are a convenient and practical way to store your essentials, both on and off the bike.

German brand SW-Motech has launched the new Belt WP waist pack.

It looks like a simple, no-frills waist pack ideal for everyday wear, both on and off the bike.

What’s your go-to luggage solution when commuting on your motorcycle? For many folks, myself included, it’s a good quality backpack designed specifically for motorcycling. But for leisurely rides around town, or on extended trips when I strap saddlebags onto my bike, I find myself gravitating towards waist packs.

Belt bags, waist packs, fanny packs—whatever you wanna call them—are super practical, regardless of whether you’re riding a sportbike, cruiser, scooter, or heck, even a bicycle. And while my go-to has always been the Kriega R3, this new and compact fanny pack from German brand SW-Motech has captured my attention.

It’s called the Belt WP. And it’s compact, sporty, and looks like it won’t get in the way of my mobility, and so it looks like it could be the perfect fanny pack not just for riding, but for everyday wear, too. As its name suggests, it’s waterproof, too, so I won’t need to worry about getting my phone and wallet soaked if I ever find myself caught in the middle of a storm on two wheels.

SW-Motech says that the Belt WP is made out of an abrasion-resistant TPU canvas, similar to what you’d find on moto backpacks and textile jackets. It gets a waterproof Hypalon liner and a waterproof zipper to keep your stuff dry, while on the inside, the already compact bag gets a mesh pocket for you to easily organize your stuff.

With nothing inside of it, the SW-Motech Belt WP is said to weigh in at 300 grams, or about 0.7 pounds. Even with your phone, wallet, and keys inside, it’ll probably be light enough for you to forget you were even wearing it in the first place. Pretty cool, especially if you’re all about keeping your everyday carry lightweight, but you’ve got too much stuff to fit in your pocket.

As of this writing, the new Belt WP doesn’t seem to be available in any of the SW-Motech retailers near me. Online, however, it carries an SRP of just 35 euros, or about $38 USD.

I’ll be on the lookout for this practical fanny pack, and if I do manage to get my hands on one, I’ll be sure to let you guys know what I think about it.