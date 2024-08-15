The Quickshift

Motorcyclists of today tend to be much more skilled particularly thanks to advancements in safety, performance, and technology.

GasGas is living proof of this with its new MC 85, a dirtbike that can best be described as a grown-up MX bike for teens.

The MC 85 brings a bunch of updates to the table, including a new frame, updated suspension, and refinements to the engine.

It goes without saying that motorcyclists of today are generally much more skilled than they were in the past. This is largely because of the technology that’s gone into the industry. Everything from the bikes themselves, to the gear we wear, and the techniques we learn are all safer, more efficient, and simply better than ever before.

I mean, just take a look at the beginner-friendly motorcycles on the market. This is especially true in the off-road scene, where companies like GasGas are taking strides to bring young riders’ machines to the next level. For example, the new MC 85 was specifically engineered to breed tomorrow’s brood of skilled off-roaders.

For the 2025 model year, the MC 85 joins the other grassroots-focused off-roaders in Pierer’s lineup consisting of the KTM and Husqvarna 85s.

GASGAS GASGAS

The 2025 MC 85 has been sprinkled with a bunch of upgrades, not least of which is a new frame which GasGas says is designed to improve cornering stability. It’s been stiffened where it matters and made to flex where it needs it, and as a result, GasGas says that it improves stability when exiting corners at high speed.

On the suspension side of things, the MC 85 receives a new WP XACT shock, complete with a new mounting point on the frame. As a result, it gets slightly shorter travel. But according to GasGas, this is a good thing, as it provides more balance, improved traction, and enhanced control.

In true KTM fashion, the folks over at GasGas have somehow managed to tweak a few things within the engine for even better performance. The new MC 85 gets an updated cylinder head, accompanied by revised ignition, spark, and carb settings to boost mid-range power and torque.

Of course, no new model year is complete without revised aesthetics, and in the case of the MC 85, the new bodywork also results in a slimmer profile between the rider’s legs, giving them improved control while tackling technical sections.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

There are tons of other new features on the 2025 GasGas MC 85, all of which you can explore in greater detail through their official website. GasGas even offers a bunch of accessories designed to improve the MC 85’s performance even further. Upgrades like an FMF exhaust system and even a Factory seat and Renthal Twinwall handlebar are available for you and your youngster to choose from.

It’s pretty sick that manufacturers are decking out kids’ bikes the way they’re doing so now. I know that 14-year-old me would be stoked if a bike like this was available back in the day.

With so much adjustable performance and so many ways to configure the bike to match varying skill levels, it’s clear that the future of MX and off-road riding is in good hands.