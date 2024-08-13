The Quickshift
- Illinois just passed a new battery recycling law
- 12 other states have these programs funded by battery produces, 19 others aren't
- E-scooters and e-bikes are included
Have you ever had the horrifying experience of opening up an old electronic device and finding a leaky battery inside?
Although those aren't the same type of batteries found in modern e-bikes, that experience gives you some idea that old batteries can develop harmful problems. Not only can they cause issues for the electronic device that they've been sitting inside for far too long; but they can also leak out into the environment if they're, say, disposed of in a landfill.
Add to that the fact that modern batteries contain precious metals that can (and should) be recycled, and you have what seems like an obvious solution. We should be recycling batteries from e-bikes, e-scooters, and other electric mobility (and EV) devices. It's just a good idea all around, right?
The Illinois General Assembly thinks so, too. That's why it passed the new Portable and Medium-Format Battery Stewardship Act and sent it to Illinois Governor Pritzker's desk, where he signed it into law on August 9, 2024. This new law will require battery sellers and distributors in the state to develop appropriate recycling stewardship programs by the year 2026.
What batteries are covered under this new Illinois law?
Batteries for e-bikes and e-scooters are covered, and are considered as "medium-format batteries." It's worth noting here that this law contains language explicitly excluding batteries for larger electric vehicles, such as cars, trucks, or motorcycles. However, since e-bikes and e-scooters only continue to increase in popularity, it's important to have solid programs in place to properly dispose of their batteries when they're no longer usable.
What other US states have programs in place to recycle batteries?
As of August 12, 2024, there are nine states (plus Washington DC) where battery producers are now required to fund battery recycling programs (Illinois is the latest).
They are:
- Washington
- California
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Vermont
- New Jersey
- Maine
- New York
- Maryland
- District of Columbia
- Florida
An additional 19 states in the US have state battery recycling requirements in place that are not required to be funded by battery producers.
These states are:
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Wyoming
- Utah
- New Mexico
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
States not mentioned on either of these two lists do not currently have battery recycling requirements at this time. However, your best bet for the most current information is to check the Call2Recycle site dedicated to tracking these requirements as they change over time.