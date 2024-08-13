The Quickshift

Illinois just passed a new battery recycling law

12 other states have these programs funded by battery produces, 19 others aren't

E-scooters and e-bikes are included

Have you ever had the horrifying experience of opening up an old electronic device and finding a leaky battery inside?

Although those aren't the same type of batteries found in modern e-bikes, that experience gives you some idea that old batteries can develop harmful problems. Not only can they cause issues for the electronic device that they've been sitting inside for far too long; but they can also leak out into the environment if they're, say, disposed of in a landfill.

Add to that the fact that modern batteries contain precious metals that can (and should) be recycled, and you have what seems like an obvious solution. We should be recycling batteries from e-bikes, e-scooters, and other electric mobility (and EV) devices. It's just a good idea all around, right?

The Illinois General Assembly thinks so, too. That's why it passed the new Portable and Medium-Format Battery Stewardship Act and sent it to Illinois Governor Pritzker's desk, where he signed it into law on August 9, 2024. This new law will require battery sellers and distributors in the state to develop appropriate recycling stewardship programs by the year 2026.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

What batteries are covered under this new Illinois law?

Batteries for e-bikes and e-scooters are covered, and are considered as "medium-format batteries." It's worth noting here that this law contains language explicitly excluding batteries for larger electric vehicles, such as cars, trucks, or motorcycles. However, since e-bikes and e-scooters only continue to increase in popularity, it's important to have solid programs in place to properly dispose of their batteries when they're no longer usable.

What other US states have programs in place to recycle batteries?

As of August 12, 2024, there are nine states (plus Washington DC) where battery producers are now required to fund battery recycling programs (Illinois is the latest).

They are:

Washington

California

Minnesota

Iowa

Illinois

Vermont

New Jersey

Maine

New York

Maryland

District of Columbia

Florida

An additional 19 states in the US have state battery recycling requirements in place that are not required to be funded by battery producers.

These states are:

North Dakota

South Dakota

Wyoming

Utah

New Mexico

Texas

Wisconsin

Arkansas

Mississippi

Louisiana

Indiana

Kentucky

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Connecticut

New Hampshire

States not mentioned on either of these two lists do not currently have battery recycling requirements at this time. However, your best bet for the most current information is to check the Call2Recycle site dedicated to tracking these requirements as they change over time.