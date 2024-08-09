Ducati and radios. Piaggio and aircraft. Suzuki and looms.

If you're a real motorcycle nerd, chances are excellent that you know many of your faves didn't start out making bikes. Back in the day, they made other things, then gradually transitioned to manufacturing the motorcycles you know and love in 2024 over time.

But while both Ducati and Piaggio have firmly left their previous manufacturing pursuits in the past, and now proudly display those items in their museums as part of their history, did you know that Suzuki is still making things with its looms?

Suzuki has offered some cool Katana aprons in its online shop, the S-Mall, in the past. Those are great for collectors, or if you like to wear an apron in your workshop or kitchen while you're working. But in most cases, they're probably not the first thing you'll reach for to put on when you're going out for a ride on your Hayabusa.

What about a backpack, though? Or a shoulder bag? Lots of people use those things every day, and more than a few of them do so while riding motorcycles. Some riders, we're willing to bet, even throw a leg over a GSX-R, a V-Strom, or a Hayabusa to get where they're going.

And now, mega Suzuki fans will be happy to know that their favorite OEM is now offering a selection of cool bags that were made with canvas woven on Suzuki looms. Design-wise, they have a timeless feel to them, and even sport straps made the same way that Suzuki makes its apron straps. Small details are made from leather, which offers looks, functionality, and durability while maintaining an understated appearance.

The Suzuki Loom Backpack seems like it would be the most useful of the collection for a rider, but the shoulder bags could also work well, depending on the rider and what they wish to carry.

In any case, these bags seem extra cool and unique because they're not just another example of an OEM printing a design on cloth that's made by someone else. Instead, these bags are as Suzuki as it's possible to be without actually being a machine in a building in Hamamatsu. They also maintain a cool, unbroken historical line that really, not any other OEM can claim in 2024.

What do you think? Would you rock one of these Suzuki loom-made bags on your bike? Let us know in the comments!