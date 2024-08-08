In the world of sportbikes, it’s clear that the small displacement segment is where it’s at. Just a few days ago, I was able to get a taste of one of the newest small-displacement sportbikes in the market, the Aprilia RS 457 (peep my first ride review at the bottom of the page).

And so, you could definitely consider my interest piqued when it comes to lightweight, small-displacement sportbikes.

Speaking of, QJ Motor, parent company of brands like Keeway, Benelli, and Moto Bologna Passione has a new small-displacement sportbike. Dubbed the SRK 421RR, it’s one of many new models to roll out of the Chinese company’s production line.

At present, we have very little to go by with this new motorcycle. Heck, there’s only one photo that’s been circulating around so far. But what we do know is that QJ plans to unveil it in all its glory at EICMA 2024 this November.

Plus, there’s a little something that just might catch your attention: it’s rocking a four-cylinder engine.

More specifically, it’s powered by a liquid-cooled inline-four with a displacement of 421cc. Said engine pumps out a very peaky 77.5 horsepower at 14,000 rpm—nearly identical power figures as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR.

Engine notwithstanding, the SRK 421RR is fairly similar to the crop of entry-level sportbikes currently on the market today. It gets a double-beam frame and a dual-sided swingarm. It also gets inverted forks, though it remains to be seen if they’ll sport adjustability like its counterparts from more premium brands. The bike also gets dual disc brakes up front, complete with Bosch ABS as standard.

Interestingly, QJ Motor claims a weight of 176 kilograms—about 388 pounds—though it doesn’t say whether this is wet or dry. For reference, the Ninja ZX-4RR, a bike which we can only assume to be the closest rival to this thing, weighs in at 414 pounds wet.

And this brings me to my next point: as enticing and interesting bikes like the QJ Motor SRK 421RR may seem, we really don’t know—at least not until someone gets their hands on the actual bike—where this bike came from, from a design and engineering perspective. Is it a reverse-engineered clone of some other bike? Or is it a completely new, original design from QJ Motor?

More importantly, is it built to stand the test of time?

Recent years have shown made-in-China bikes that have come close to their Japanese and European counterparts in terms of reliability and fit and finish. And so it’s clear that Chinese bike makers are stepping up their game. But the truth is, all these new Chinese bikes were practically born yesterday.

And so only time itself will tell if these bikes can stand the test of time.