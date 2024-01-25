The AMA Is Raffling Off A 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Anniversary Edition

2024 marks a big year for the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). In a previous article, we talked about all the grand plans the AMA has in store for the motorcycling community in 2024. From events, special races, and exhibits, the AMA is making sure that it celebrates its centennial anniversary with a bang.

That said, it isn’t just AMA who’s celebrating a big milestone in 2024. Kawasaki is also celebrating the 40th birthday of the legendary Ninja, a model that has gone down in history to define multiple generations of sportbikes. The original Ninja first made its debut in 1984, and apart from its major role in Top Gun, proved to be quite an impressive machine. The original Ninja, the GPZ900R, was a first for the industry, as it combined open-class power with nimble handling. With that, both Kawasaki and AMA are leveraging the Ninja’s iconic status, and raffling off a brand-new Ninja ZX-4RR Anniversary Edition.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR marks an important milestone for Team Green. It proves that companies today can still defy convention and cater to a niche enthusiast market. The ZX-4RR is the only motorcycle in its displacement class to feature a high-revving 399cc inline-four engine. That way, it produces an impressive peak power in excess of 80 ponies, all while revving to an astronomical redline of 16,000 rpm.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition being raffled off by AMA for its centennial anniversary joins a few other noteworthy pieces worthy of a spot in the most die-hard collector’s garage: a 1975 BMW R90S and a 1997 KTM 200 EXC Jackpiner.

AMA’s Chief Operating Officer, James Holter, shared his excitement and gratitude for the community. In the AMA’s official press release, he said, “We are honored and appreciative that Kawasaki approached the AMA with this opportunity to commemorate both of our historic milestones with this anniversary raffle. Even better, every dollar raised will go to fund the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving American motorcycling history for future generations through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.”

Meanwhile, Kawasaki’s Regional Sales Director Mark Hosbach explained how Kawasaki has supported the AMA for more than 50 years, and in many ways, shares the same vision for the motorcycling community. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the AMA as well as the 40th anniversary of the legendary Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. We are proud to partner with the AMA to offer a limited 40th-anniversary model of our new Ninja ZX-4RR motorcycle to be raffled off in 2024 to help further support the AMA’s cause.”

Participating in the AMA’s raffle is pretty easy and straightforward. Every $5 donation earns you one ticket, while bumping up that donation to $20 gives you five entries. As is the case with most contests of this sort, participants must be at least 18 years of age and be residents of the US in order to win. For more information, and to make a donation, check out the AMA’s official website.