A while back, the Cboys made a sit-in jet ski–or a sit-in personal watercraft (PWC) for the anoraks out there–and named it the "Evo Jet". The lads took a Sea-Doo Spark Trixx and had it altered so they could sit and drive it like a tiny jet boat and they added a few more horsepower.

It was a unique project and something that I and other viewers hadn't seen before. At least, so I thought.

It turns out this kind of PWC had been made before. It was called the Scram Jet and had a one-year production run, which sounds short-lived, but there's a pretty good reason for that. It's not very stable.

But something like water stability isn't going to stop the Cboys from testing their DIY Evo Jet against a production model that was made back in the year 2000. Now, compared to the Cboy's Evo Jet, which looks like the Q-Boat Pierce Brosnan drove in The World is Not Enough, the Scram Jet looks kind of dorky. But it has a little something something up its sleeve, which makes it equally as cool as the Evo Jet—it's a 2-stroke.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The Scram Jet only makes around 50 hp, whereas the Evo Jet puts out about twice that. But the Scram Jet sounds as good as you'd expect a 2-stroke sit-in jet ski to sound, and I'd say that's worth nearly 50 hp more. And the Scram Jet has another ace up its sleeve—value.

The Scram Jet cost the Cboys just $1,500, which makes me a little jealous. The Evo Jet cost them around $14,000, which includes the purchase of the Spark Trixx and all the fabrication needed to make it a sit-in jet ski. So, in terms of horsepower per dollar, the Scram Jet picks up an easy win. Out on the water, however, it's a different story.

The Evo Jet is a ripper, and while it looks like the Scram Jet is a good time, its instability becomes clear as soon as Ryan tries to ride in the wake of the boat that the rest of the guys are in. From there, hilarity ensues.

Please watch the video and let us know in the comments—if you could pick up a Scram Jet for $1,500, would you?