Bigger isn’t always better. This is something dozens of cities around Asia and Europe are embracing when it comes to urban mobility. They’ve come to the realization that, unlike the folks in the US, you don’t really need a massive, V8-powered SUV to drive yourself to work every day.

To this end, Nissan has teamed up with Spanish mobility specialist Silence. It plans to launch a new range of micro-mobility vehicles across the UK, all of which is part of Nissan’s “The Arc” strategy, which aims to build more strategic partnerships in exploring future mobility solutions. More specifically, Nissan hopes to launch 11 new models in the near future, all of which electric, and all catering to the ever-changing mobility needs of the urban setting.

Commenting on the expansion of the Nissan-Silence partnership, Gareth Dunsmore, the managing director of e-Micro Mobility at Nissan AMIEO said, “By opening access to Silence’s diverse range of alternative products, we are easing the EV transition by combining clean mobility with cutting-edge technology, in functional and flexible vehicles.”

Speaking of products, Silence currently has four vehicles to choose from. Its portfolio consists of three electric two-wheelers and one electric microcar. The S01 and S01+ are commuter electric scooters designed to shuttle you to and from work on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the S02 is equipped with a rear luggage rack and a trolly-type removable battery for more utilitarian riders.

Silence’s sole four-wheeler is the S04 Nanocar, a tiny electric car that rivals the Citroen Ami. And while it’s sure to be dwarfed by the trucks, vans, and SUVs on American roads, it’s sure to be quite the nimble city-slicker, especially in densely populated European cities with narrow roads.

At present, the entirety of Europe is onboard the whole micromobility game. People are gradually ditching their old cars in favor of smaller, more sustainable, and more practical means of getting around. Electric two-wheelers and small electric cars are becoming a more common sight on the roads, and it’s clear that technology is already headed in that direction.

Is the green shift something you foresee happening in the US anytime soon, too? More importantly, are you ready to give up your car for a micro-mobility device like the Silence S04? Let us know in the comments below.