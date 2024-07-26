There’s no question about it, electric mobility is transforming the urban space. We’ve talked about a ton of innovations in the light EV space in recent months, from cutting-edge battery tech to battery-swapping infrastructure, and it’s clear that things aren’t slowing down.

The latest, however, was heralded at the Misano World Circuit in Italy, where VMoto recently held a demonstration highlighting the capabilities of its electric vehicles. The goal? To prove the readiness of electric vehicles for tackling the mainstream by reducing range anxiety.

At present, it goes without saying that charging speed and range anxiety are the two biggest hurdles for electric mobility. But during the event, VMoto pulled the covers off a brand-new, ultra-fast charging battery. A battery it claims a zero to 80-percent recharge time of just 30 minutes, as compared to the 160 minutes of the brand’s existing batteries.

That's fast.

You do need access to a fast-charging station, though those are becoming more and more common throughout the world. And as we move closer to a unified charging adapter, i.e. Tesla's NACS system, fast charging is opening up to more and more manufacturers.

Nevertheless, we know that VMoto’s ultra-fast charging battery is designed primarily for B2B use, with delivery services being eyed as the main clients of this new technology. Which is, to us, sort of weird but also makes a lot of sense, at least in Europe and Asia.

In the near future, VMoto’s scooter and electric two-wheeler offerings will come with two battery options. Heavy users, and those who work in the delivery industry throughout the world, will have the option to choose the new ultra-fast charging battery to reduce downtime. Meanwhile, VMoto says that its existing batteries will remain the ideal choice for daily riders and commuters.

Granted, why wouldn't both want the fast-charging batteries if it saves you time?

VMoto’s main goal during the conference was to showcase the capability of its electric two-wheeler fleet when compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles. The aim was to showcase the scooters’ ease of use, practicality, maneuverability, and dependability within the confines of the urban jungle—something that many cities across the world have proven to be effective.

But of course, the question remains: what’s the ultimate electric mobility solution? Is it ultra-fast charging technology or battery-swapping infrastructure? The answer will definitely depend on the respective locales, as the former will necessitate that users have the means to charge their vehicles at home or at work, while the latter is heavily dependent on infrastructure that’s shared with the public.