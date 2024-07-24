Words rarely fail me. I write for a living, so if they did, I'd quickly be out of a job. But, readers, when I tell you that the photo here left my mouth agape and struggling to find the words, I mean that fully.

And no, your eyes don't deceive you. That is, in fact, a motorcycle. And yes, it is up a telephone pole, perched precariously along the wires. What?

How'd it get there? Who put it there? Where'd they go? Why'd they put it there? Did they go all Evel Knievel and jump the fountain at Cesar's and somehow land perfectly on the telephone wire? I literally have hundreds of questions, and I'm guessing you do too.

The photo comes to us via Reddit's r/Motorcycles subreddit and the readers and community members there likewise have thousands of questions. As well as some seriously funny comments, quotes, and quips about the motorcycle doing its best pigeon impression.

I've seen "Red Bull gives you wings", talk of failed hover conversions ala Back to the Future, the rider giving in to those intrusive thoughts we all get whenever we see a ramp truck at the side of the road, and even that the rider timed their Portal swap wrong. But folks, the reality of the situation is far more wild than you or I could've ever predicted or even imagined.

A freakin' balloon carried it up there.

The whole scene takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where a hot air balloon fell out of the sky and into a local neighborhood. As it fell, it began to drag along the streets, where it pulled a car, and lifted the motorcycle in question up into the power lines.

According to Sao Paulo's G1 Globo, "A balloon that fell in the early hours of Monday on Rua Alto Belo, in Aricanduva, East Zone of Sao Paulo caught fire and hit real estate and a daycare center. Before, it had passed through Itaquera, also in the same region, where it dragged and overturned a car on Jaguaruna Street, and raised a motorcycle, hoisting it into the air and onto electrical wiring of the pole on Avenida Pires do Rio."

So yeah, a hot air balloon crashed along a road, grabbed the motorcycle, and then somehow dropped it onto the power lines perfectly. What are the odds of that?

Sometimes, reality is wilder than fiction.