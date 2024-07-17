British motorcycle brand Norton has had its share of ups and downs.

Since being purchased in 2020 by Indian motorcycle giant TVS, it’s been on the road to recovery. TVS managed to acquire the Norton brand for a reasonable 16 million pounds—about $21 million. But since then, it’s poured out a total of 113 million pounds (around $147 million) in its rehabilitation and gradual expansion.

Not long ago, Norton set up shop in Scotland, and it’s eyeing expansion in more markets across Europe, too. But apart from expanding its reach, Norton also hopes to grow its product offerings.

More specifically, Norton intends to launch a total of six all-new models within the next three years. Some of these new models could come as soon as 2025, with Norton expected to market them in the international market. It’s also worth mentioning that these new models will be from-the-ground-up machines not based on any previously existing Norton motorcycle.

Norton V4CR

TVS Motor’s Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu, explained that the upcoming Norton motorcycles will be thoroughly premium machines and that they will continue to follow the company’s design philosophy of “Design, Dynamism, and Detail."

Despite retaining its premium status, we can surely expect Norton’s upcoming model range to be more affordable than its current offerings which consist of the 961 and high-performance V4 models. These bikes are and continue to be homages to the brand’s identity from before the TVS acquisition, and it seems more than likely that they will remain in production for the foreseeable future.

Now, if you’re a Norton enthusiast, this development could be good news for you, as it’s clear that the company’s new owners are working hard to ensure it grows to become a competitive player in today’s cut-throat motorcycle industry. And despite having more than 120 years under its belt, it seems that the best is yet to come for Norton.

I’ve personally been quite a fan of the Commando 961, and it would surely be cool to see a smaller version of this bike, perhaps a middleweight contender that can go up against neo-retro twins like the Yamaha XSR700 and Kawasaki Z650RS.

What would you like to see from the Norton brand in the coming years? Let us know in the comments.