Tracing its roots all the way back to 1898, British motorcycle brand Norton has gone through numerous ups and downs. Throughout its years of existence, the brand has celebrated racing success and more recently, gone through some pretty rough waters.

With that being said, it isn’t all doom and gloom at the Norton stable. In fact, the company has been rescued by Indian motorcycle giant TVS Motor Company, and has quite the impressive lineup of high-performance machinery. Even better still, the Norton brand is indeed expanding, as it has just set up shop in Scotland through a partnership with sports car dealer Revolutions.

Based out of Perth, Scotland, Revolutions has quite the background when it comes to premium automobiles. Apart from selling brand new cars and motorcycles, Revolutions also specializes in sports car rentals, as well as premium automobile storage solutions. So yes, its clientele is pretty affluent—a perfect match for would-be buyers of Norton’s top-tier machinery such as the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR.

Norton Commando 961

Commenting on the partnership, Elliot Paterson, the Managing Director of Revolutions, stated: “It is very exciting for Revolutions to add Norton Motorcycles to our showroom and be the very first sales partner in Scotland for the brand. We look forward to welcoming customers through our doors for a test ride as we become the go-to location north of the border for the much-loved Norton name.”

At Revolutions’ 8,000-square-foot facility, Norton’s motorcycles will be on display, as well as available for test rides. The facility will also be stocked with essential spare parts, and its technicians will be trained to repair, service, and maintain Norton’s bikes.

Chris Bexon, the Head of Sales at Norton Motorcycles, highlighted that the company is committed to delivering the best motorcycling experience to its future customers in Scotland. “Providing Scottish customers with the opportunity to test and purchase our range of premium motorcycles has been an aim of ours for some time, so we are really looking forward to working closely with Revolutions to accomplish that goal and bring customers the best possible experience,” he said.

Indeed, things seem to be looking up for Norton Motorcycles, as it was pretty much on the brink of destruction a decade or so ago. And while Norton still has quite a bit of work to do before it really gets itself out of the weeds, it’s safe to say that the company seems to be headed in the right direction.

Norton V4CR

In fact, not long ago, we talked about how TVS has some pretty big plans for the Norton brand. More specifically, the Indian motorcycle giant hopes to release a selection of “super premium” models bearing the Norton brand in the next two years. To help make this vision a reality, Norton recently hired Brian Gillen, the former R&D Director of MV Agusta, as the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

All of this is certainly exciting, and it goes without saying that we’ll be watching with eyes wide open to see what Norton cooks up in the near future.