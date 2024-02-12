Norton Motorcycles has been making headlines recently thanks to its now-parent company TVS Motor Company, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India. We recently talked about TVS’ plans of bolstering Norton’s motorcycle lineup with fresh new models. While these new models aren’t expected for launch until 2026, it’s clear that Norton’s been taking some steps in the right direction.

On February 6, 2024, it was announced that Norton Motorcycles had appointed Brian Gillen as its new Chief Technology Officer. For reference, Gillen previously served as the R&D director of MV Agusta, and was responsible for some of the brand’s most groundbreaking models. These include the MV Agusta LXP Orioli and even the rumored Superveloce 1000 we talked about not too long ago. With such achievements under his belt, it’s clear that Gillen has his work cut out for him, as Norton Motorcycles enters its expansion phase.

Brian Gillen was reponsible for the likes of the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000.

As we discussed previously, Norton will be taking a three-pronged approach when it comes to its revitalized business plan: fix, build, and fly. The first step will be fixing the issues with the brand’s current lineup, followed by expanding its dealership network. In total, it was estimated that the initiative would take between 24 to 40 months, as explained by Norton CEO Dr. Robert Hentschel. Clearly, Brian Gillen plays a pivotal role in all of this, as his job will involve the development of the brand’s next-generation models, which will more than likely include both electric and internal-combustion models.

Apart from expanding its existing model range, Norton Motorcycles is also eyeing global expansion. This means that its models will have to conform to the varying regulations and safety standards present in multiple markets – a responsibility that appears to fit Brian Gillen’s new job description. With all that being said, Dr. Hentschel has utmost confidence in Gillen’s abilities. ““Brian comes with very rich experience and expertise in engine and vehicle design, emerging technologies, and connectivity,” he stated.

Norton is hoping to expand its model range by 2026.

Commenting on his new role at Norton Motorcycles, Gillen said that he looks forward to developing premium motorcycles bearing the iconic Norton badge. “I am looking forward to work with the talented team of engineers and develop cutting-edge, premium motorcycles, with quality at the forefront of everything we do.”

It’s clear that the management of Norton Motorcycles is taking big steps to ensure that the company is able to build a stronger presence and release better models in the market. As for what exactly Norton has in store, well, your guess is as good as ours. That being said, Norton currently has three bikes in its repertoire – all of which occupying the premium segment. These consist of the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR.