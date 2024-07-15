It's looking like a big year for off-road enthusiasts, particularly those with a fondness for all things Yamaha, as Team Blue has just announced that it’s rolling out its 2025 off-road motorcycles and it looks like it’s given its lineup quite an overhaul.

Yamaha says that its lineup of off-road motorcycles targets riders from beginners all the way to professionals, with the YZ250FX and WR250F being highlights for the coming year. Both models are derived from Yamaha’s YZ250F motocrosser, and have each been tweaked for specific riding applications.

The YZ250FX, for starters, is designed as a cross-country racer, as it receives a redesigned aluminum frame which Yamaha says offers the perfect balance of stability and agility. It features redesigned engine mounts and a lightweight subframe all working together to improve handling and front wheel traction.

Interestingly, the 2025 YZ250FX’s front suspension is 10 millimeters shorter, consisting of a fully adjustable KYB fork. Yamaha says that this was done to improve balance, bump absorption, and maneuverability in tight terrain. The new YZ250FX has also been made slimmer and more compact, offering the rider more space between the pegs and the seat for better movement.

As for the engine, Yamaha has given the YZ250FX a bunch of enhancements like a redesigned intake system. The ECU has also been given a new tune to boost low-end torque and mid- to high-end power. It comes standard with Yamaha’s Power Tuner App, now equipped with four levels of traction control.

The 2025 YZ250FX is offered in a Team Yamaha Blue livery for $9,099 USD.

Up next, the WR250F, which is also based on the YZ250F MX bike, is outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and spark arrestor for all-around enduro riding. Like its cross-country sibling, it’s slimmer and more agile, featuring a new bilateral beam frame designed to flex for extra compliance. The bike’s suspension has also been lowered by 10 millimeters for a lower center of gravity, and the seat has been revised to be flatter and slimmer, giving the rider more leg room.

The WR250F’s engine is the same as that of the YZ250F, save for its ECU tuning which was designed for all-around enduro riding. It also gets a new intake, the Power Tuner App, and even a lap timer for exhilarating sessions through your favorite enduro courses.

Just like the YZ250FX, the WR250F carries an MSRP of $9,099 USD, and is sold in a Team Yamaha Blue Livery.

But Yamaha didn’t stop with just the YZ250FX and WR250F. A wide selection of models will also be making a comeback for the 2025 model-year. Machines like the YZ125X, YZ250X, YZ450FX, and WR450F are all returning for the 2025 model-year refreshed with new graphics and color updates.

Youngsters will also have lots of two-wheelers to choose from with models like the YZ65, YZ85, YZ85LW, TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LE, and TT-R230. Of course, the iconic PW50, a bike that was responsible for shaping present and future generations of riders, will be making a comeback for 2025, as well.

It's awesome to see this type of push for all things dirt bike related, as it means people are still going outside and enjoying off-roading. And that's something we can absolutely get behind.