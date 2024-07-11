If you're into modding your bike, why do you do it? Is it for looks, performance, or both?

For most people, the reason(s) will fall into one or both of the above categories. But for some, the goal is more to do something because they can. Want to go all-out nuts? If you have the skills (and the audience who will appreciate it on your channel), why not?

The guys at the Italian YouTube channel Carmagheddon most often, as you might guess from their channel name, focus on cars. They've even previously constructed a truly gigantic custom exhaust for a car in a previous video, adding a fart cannon to a Mitsubishi Colt that was practically big enough to function as a trash can in another life.

And now, it's time for a friend's Yamaha R6 to get the Carmagheddon gigantic bespoke exhaust treatment. This video is in Italian, so you'll need to turn on the subtitles if that's not a language that you speak.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Watching the guys take measurements, build an S-pipe, and eventually put together this ludicrously large exhaust to hang off the right rear side of the R6 is a bit of an absurd treat. Even though it's a joke, it's clear that they're taking the building of the thing seriously, because they want it to actually be functional once it's installed. Yes, even if it's kind of nuts. Maybe especially because it's kind of nuts.

While there's no way to know what the completed exhaust canister weighs, there's no way it can be as lightweight as the more standard Arrow exhaust they removed (and then drew influence from to make a name sticker for the custom exhaust).

Standing the bike up and operating it at low speeds seems like it would be a bit wobblier than you'd usually expect. We do get to see them not only start the bike up to hear how it sounds, but also take it for a little test ride to see how it works after this modification.

We don't get any onboard footage; just some short clips of the bike going back and forth in a straight line, not really having to negotiate any curves. How does it handle? Honestly, it's hard to tell. It doesn't look terrible in the short clips we're shown, but the fact that they're in a straight line likely helps.

What do you think, would you want to ride it? Or is this just too silly to even consider?