Ducati’s Futa All Road E-Bike Is Designed To Ride On Gravel Too

In case you weren’t aware, Ducati’s got quite an impressive lineup of electric bicycles for both commuting and sport riding. It’s one of the many car and moto brands that have been investing heavily in the e-bike space.

And now, Ducati caters to e-bike adventurers with the new Futa All Road electric gravel bike.

In true gravel bike fashion, the Futa (do not search Reddit for this name, trust us) blends the efficiency of a road bike with the go-anywhere ability of a mountain bike, featuring adjustable ergonomics and dual-purpose tires.

Ducati says that the bike is designed to offer “freedom and flexibility,” specifically for cyclists who don’t want to be limited to the confines of pavement.

So, what lies beneath the surface?

Well, as you can probably guess, lightness is the name of the game in the bicycle industry, be it electric or otherwise. And so the Futa All Road is built around Ducati’s endurance sports geometry frame, and is made entirely of carbon fiber. The entire bike is said to weigh in at just 12.4 kilos (about 27 pounds) in size M.

Further aiding the lightweight package is FSA’s System HM 1.0, a compact electric motor housed in the bike’s rear hub. With 250 watts and 42 Nm (about 31 pound-feet) of torque on tap, it’s by no means a powerhouse, instead promising smooth and natural-feeling pedal assistance. The 250-watt-hour battery, meanwhile, is similarly compact, and you have the option to slap on a 250-watt-hour range extender for longer rides.

Rounding up the tech package is a drivetrain that’s enough to make any bike nut droop: an electronic 2x12 SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset complete with hydraulic disc brakes.

To sweeten the deal even further, Ducati’s throwing in a bikepacking set consisting of three waterproof Skuad bags for the saddle, handlebar, and frame. So yes, you’re pretty much ready for a long bikepacking adventure with this thing right out of the box.

But hey, considering these things tend to cost as much as an actual brand-new Ducati motorcycle, you might as well be getting the very best, right?

And while Ducati has yet to announce the official price tag of the Futa All Road, it did announce that deliveries of the new e-bike will commence this month across Europe. Furthermore, the new e-bike, as well as the rest of Ducati’s e-bike lineup, will be on display at the Eurobike fair in Frankfurt from July 3 to 7, 2024.