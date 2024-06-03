Whether you're a pro-level motocross rider, or you're just starting to dip your boots into world of dirt riding, Honda just introduced its 2025 CRF lineup with a little something for everyone.

The timing coincides with factory Honda rider Jett Lawrence successfully tying up the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, and just as the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross season kicks off. And honestly, if you're American Honda, there's probably no better time to send the whole range out into the wild.

What's new? How about an entirely new bike in the 2025 Honda CRF250RWE, which gets a raft of up-spec componentry as previously seen on the CRF450RWE. Additionally, the CRF450R, CRF250R, CRF450RX, CRF250RX, and CRF450RWE also get key updates.

So let's take a closer look.

First things first: The newest bike in the CRF lineup, which is the 2025 CRF250RWE. As you may already have guessed from the RWE designation, this bike draws inspiration from Team HRC's factory race bikes as ridden by Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas. Like the other CRFs in the 2025 lineup, it gets both suspension and engine updates.

Premium-spec components on the 2025 CRF250RWE include DID DirtStar LT-X rims, a Yoshimura exhaust system, Kashima and titanium oxide-coated lower fork legs, a Hinson clutch basket and cover, an RK gold chain, a Throttle Jockey gripper seat, and HRC graphics. It also gets a hand-ported cylinder head.

Shiny.

The 2025 Honda CRF450R and CRF250R get chassis updates to further dial in rigidity while balancing it with comfort, says Honda. At the same time, keeping the handling precise and power on point was key, so naturally Honda took notes from the Lawrence brothers on how to dial it in. Honda also adds that the 2025 CRF450RX and CRF250RX benefit from these upgrades, as well.

And if you want to go nerdy, or you love spreadsheets—don't we all—ere's a full breakdown of colors, MSRP, and availability for all the 2025 CRF models.

Model Color Availability MSRP 2025 Honda CRF250RWE Red September 2024 $10,599 2025 Honda CRF450R Red August 2024 $9,699 2025 Honda CRF450RWE Red November 2024 $12,599 2025 Honda CRF450RX Red August 2024 $9,999 2025 Honda CRF250R Red July 2024 $8,299 2025 Honda CRF250RX Red August 2024 $8,699 2025 Honda CRF450X Red June 2024 $8,699 2025 Honda CRF450RL Red August 2024 $10,099 2025 Honda CRF150R Red August 2024 $5,399 (for 150R) $5,599 (for 150R Big Wheel) 2025 Honda CRF250F Red August 2024 $4,999 2025 Honda CRF125F Red July 2024 $3,499 (for CRF125F) $3,899 (for CRF125F Big Wheel) 2025 Honda CRF110F Red August 2024 $2,699 2025 Honda CRF50F Red June 2024 $1,799

If you like Honda red, no matter what age, dirt discipline, or level of experience you're at, Honda's got a range of options available for you to try this year.

The only other question is, which one are you going for?