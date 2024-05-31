We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: please, do not post videos of you hooning, speeding, or doing stupid shit on your motorcycle on public roads. Literally nothing good comes out of it, and it can even lead to an arrest warrant, some hefty fines, and jail time.

That's exactly what went down in the Land Down Under when not one, but two riders were issued arrest warrants for speeding and reckless riding, all because of content they decided to post on social media.

According to reports, one of the riders reached speeds of 296 kilometers per hour (about 186 miles per hour) along Metropolitan Ring Road in Thomastown. He posted a video of his exploits clearly showing the bike’s (it looks like a BMW S 1000 RR based on the cockpit) speedometer and the fact that he was on a public road. Of course, the video has since been deleted in a futile effort to save face.

After seeing the video online, the Achilles task force of the Victoria Police Department executed a search warrant, ultimately resulting in the arrest of a 23-year-old kid. He was slapped with multiple driving offenses including but not limited to reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury.

The crook wasn’t jailed, but has posted bail and is set to appear before the Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

As for the other rider, well, his case is pretty similar.

Again, he posted a video of himself traveling at speeds of 299 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour) on Instagram, as well as a video of himself popping a wheelie at speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 miles per hour). These videos have also been deleted, but it was all too late, as Victoria Police impounded his bike, a red previous-generation BMW S 1000 RR.

Police raided the rider’s home, and arrested the 24-year-old slapping him with tons of charges. He was also bailed out and is set to appear before the Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

It goes without saying that no action comes without its consequences—even something as simple as posting content on social media. This is especially true when it comes to motorcycles. Bikes on their own are already cool. There’s no need to post yourself doing stupid shit because you think it’ll make you look cooler.

In reality, it makes you look like an idiot, and at the end of the day, it paints a bad picture of the motorcycling community as a whole.