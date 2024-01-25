A YouTuber who goes by the handle Gixxer Brah on that platform now has a warrant out for his arrest from the Colorado State Patrol after posting a specific video on his YouTube channel.

The video, which has since been deleted, was a first-person onboard video that reportedly showed him riding Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Denver in just 20 minutes. Among other charges, the CSP claims that he reached speeds over 150 miles per hour on this particular run.

GB's channel is full of similar helmetcam videos, which frequently give a cockpit view of whatever bike he's riding. Very often, you'll see clear views of the bike's gauges in these videos, in addition to road signs and surrounding traffic. Although the video that triggered the arrest warrant has been taken down, plenty of his other videos are still available to view and get a feel for the type of content he likes to produce.

Still, even if you haven't specifically watched this channel before, chances are good that you're familiar with the concept of first-person riding videos. Maybe you've even made some yourself. It's fun to record and relive cool rides that you've taken, either by yourself or with friends, and it's easier than ever to do as cameras and editing software get better and become more accessible.

Seriously, Why Would You Do This?

To be clear, we'd never suggest that you ride recklessly or endanger anyone else on the road. Ride safe, keep yourself and your friends and family happy, and go on to ride another day.

With all that in mind, though, there's one question that we frequently have to ask ourselves when a situation like this arises. It's quite simple. If you do sketchy stuff on your bike (or in your car, or wherever), why on earth would you choose to upload it and share it online?

Surely the Likes and Subscribes can't be good enough to make it worth the potential risk of getting arrested because you provided the video evidence against yourself?

We're not legal experts or certified brain geniuses here, but it quite frankly seems like a no-brainer to avoid bringing a lot of trouble your way.

TL;DR version: Don't ride like a jerk, and seriously, don't post video of yourself doing sketchy stuff online. We thought this was too obvious a concept to need to be stated in writing, but apparently we were wrong.