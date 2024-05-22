UTVs are among the most fun machines on the planet. They're fast, light, agile and can go through just about anything without breaking a sweat. They're mini trophy trucks for a fifth of the price. It's why there's a Can-Am Maverick X3 Max in my garage.

But these machines, in the wrong hands, can lead to serious accidents. Flips are common, crashes even more so, and you can find more than a handful in salvage yards around the country. You should learn how to drive one before driving off the dealership lot. And that's especially true with the brand's new Maverick R, Can-Am's fastest-ever UTV.

Sporting around 240 horsepower and more than 20 inches of suspension travel, the Maverick R is a monster and more than most folks have ever handled in their lives. So you'd think that they'd go easy on it for a while, especially since it was released to the public only a few months ago.

You'd be wrong, as a quick search on Copart found not one, but two brand-new Can-Am Maverick Rs that'd been totaled and are up for auction on the salvage yard's website. That was quick.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The first of the two is a black Maverick R that looks like it was flipped hard, with the driver's side A-pillar completely caved in. The cage looks borked, too, as well as the wheels on the driver's side. Indeed, the front cage assembly, including the part where the front suspension is hooked up, also looks broken. There was also a windshield that's hanging on by a thread.

Copart's pictures, however, make the engine look like it's fine. So that's a plus.

The second Maverick R looks in far better condition, though it, too, was rolled over according to its listing. The cage looks fine, the motor apparently turns over based on the supplied pictures and there are no engine codes showing. Likewise, I can't really see any damage outside the front windshield which appears shattered.

Copart states it's a salvage title, but for the life of me, I can't help but wonder why? The auction even states that it runs and drives, saying, "According to the auction, at inventory, the vehicle was “Run & Drive” meaning the vehicle: 1) Started under its own power or with the use of external jump box, 2) Was put into gear, and 3) Moved forward. This designation is no guarantee, representation, or warranty that the vehicle is roadworthy or will be able to start, be put into gear or capable of moving forward at the time of the sale."

It's not like this particular Maverick R was street-legal, as there are no turn signals, side mirrors or a plate—mine has all those things, FYI—so it's not like this couldn't be fixed and used again.

Odd.

What this goes to show you is that more people need basic UTV driving training, especially for these go-fast machines like the Can-Am Maverick R. This was bound to happen, sure, but so quickly? Feels like both Can-Am and Polaris might need to figure out a UTV driving school, otherwise this is going to happen a lot more often.