Arai stands as one of the best and most respected helmet brands in the entire world, as for years, the Japanese brand has protected the noggins of both top-tier racers and everyday commuters alike. Executive editor Jonathon Klein has one he entrusts his own head to, as well.

And even today, Arai continues innovating across all disciplines of motorcycling.

Its newest innovation caters to the rapidly growing ADV segment, and it’s none other than the XD-5, a versatile helmet with adventure riding at its core. Arai says that the new XD-5 has been designed from the ground up to represent the very best that the brand has to offer.

So let’s dive into what makes the Arai XD-5 so special and why it's a Transformer, helmet in disguise.

New Arai XD-5 adventure helmet

For starters, Arai says that the XD-5 has been optimized for better safety. It features the new VAS-A visor system, which is an evolution of Arai’s VAS-V visor system initially introduced in the Corsair X racing helmet.

What makes VAS-A better is that it was designed for better glancing-off performance, something that’s essential when it comes to dissipating impact forces in the event of a crash. Arai says that the VAS-A visor system also offers improved visibility and compatibility with Pinlock anti-fog lenses.

The Arai XD-5 can be configured in three ways for different riding styles

Over on the inside, the XD-5 gets Arai’s customizable inner lining, ensuring a perfect fit for even more safety. It fastens via a standard double-D ring closure, and has a fully removable and washable liner with odor and stain-resistant treatment.

According to Arai, the new XD-5 is one of its most versatile helmets. It can be configured in three ways for specific riding styles. You can take the peak off and use it as a street helmet. When hitting off-road terrain, you can ditch the visor and pair the lid with your favorite goggles. Of course, you can use the visor and peak together, for long-haul adventures both on and off-road.

The Arai XD-5 features a newly designed peak and a VAS-A visor system Washable and removable inner lining ensures longevity and hygiene

Like all of Arai’s helmets, the XD-5 keeps things simple when it comes to connectivity. No fancy proprietary comms systems here, as Arai makes it easy to use your comms system of choice thanks to the helmet’s smooth and simple side profile. There are built-in speaker pockets, and even handy cable routing channels within the neckroll to keep your comms system’s wires away from view.

The price for Arai’s latest ADV offering? A rather steep $839.95 USD for the plain white color option. There are, of course, a wide variety of color options to choose from, all of which can be found on Arai’s official website.

That being said, when it comes to long-distance adventure riding, having a helmet that’s both comfortable and protective is worth its weight in gold. This is especially true if your adventure takes you off the grid and into terrain you’re unfamiliar with.