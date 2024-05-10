What did you do on Saturday, May 4, 2024?

If you're a Star Wars fan and/or a woman rider, you may have had other plans for Star Wars Day or International Female Ride Day.

Whether or not you're either of the two things listed above, Ducati certainly hoped that if you're also a Ducati rider, you found your local 'We Ride As One' event to roll out in a sea of red for your favorite Bologna-based bike manufacturer.

2024 marks the third year that Ducati clubs around the globe have hosted We Ride As One events, but it's definitely not the last. In 2023, around 15,000 Ducatisti worldwide joined the party. In 2024, the official number is now up to over 18,000. It's clear that the fans are into the fun of this global event.

Ducati We Ride As One 2024

Some stats for 2024 include:

347 local Ducati Official Clubs participated around the world

Riders from over 50 different countries attended rides in their area

Each club set up an appropriate local route and organized the events so that local riders could join in

Cities that participated include (but are not limited to) Auckland, Glasgow, Medellin, Mexico City, New York, New Delhi, Ningbo, Palermo, Rio de Janeiro, and Warsaw.

It's 2024 and this was an international event, so Ducati invited participants to post photos and video using the appropriate hashtags on social media. In addition to the post above, you can click through to Ducati's official Instagram page and look at its Highlights to find a bunch more photos and videos from ride events around the world.

Don't Worry If You Missed It; There's Always Next Year

Ducati's We Ride As One won't always be held on May 4th each year. Instead, much like International Female Ride Day before it, WRAO will take place on the first Saturday of every May. That means in 2025, the next WRAO will take place on May 3, 2025, so mark your calendars and start planning.

The purpose of the event is to show that geography and time zones are no obstacles when it comes to all sharing the joy of riding your Ducati together with other fans around the world.