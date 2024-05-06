Now's Your Chance To Own This Ultra-Rare Ducati 750 Imola Desmo

If you happen to be a Ducati collector looking to add a rare gem to your collection, you're gonna want to check this out, as this gorgeous 1972 Ducati 750 Imola Desmo is about to go up for auction through auction house Gooding & Company.

This particular bike is one of only eight ever produced, of which only seven still exist today. And it's by all means a rare opportunity to get a chance to own a unique piece of motorcycle history.

But what exactly makes the 750 Imola Desmo so special?

Well, for starters, the bike features some notable innovations never before seen on motorcycles of the time. It was the very first motorcycle to use desmodromic valves on a V-twin engine. Yep, this is Ducati's desmodromic genesis and it could be yours.

Desmo aside, the 750 Imola also came with sandcast engine cases, lightweight billet connecting rods and cranks, and an eye-catching asymmetrical exhaust system.

As I mentioned earlier, of the eight produced, only seven remain, and this particular unit has quite a rich life story.

It was sent ot South Africa in 1973, where it was ridden by Errol James at the South African TT at the Roy Hesketh Circuit. After its stint in motorsports, it was retired and stored at Vetsak, Ducati's official importer in Johannesburg. In 1976, the bike was acquired by motorcycle enthusiast John D'Oliveira, and was eventually shipped to the US in 1995 where it was then acquired by its current owner.

During that time, the 750 Imola Desmo is said to have been meticulously maintained and kept in running condition, something that's pretty damn rare for a bike that holds this much heritage and legacy. Even better still, it still rocks the original frame and sandcast crankcases, as well as most of its original silver metallic flake gelcoat paintwork.

Naturally, a gem of a motorcycle of this caliber will command quite a hefty price tag, and Gooding & Company estimates its value to be anywhere between $650,000 to $700,000. The auction house notes that registrations for the sale are now open, so if you're keen on trying your hand at acquiring this machine, you may want to visit Gooding & Company's official website, as the bike will go under the hammer from May 8 to May 17, 2024.

A surviving piece of motorcycle history as well kept as this is sure to make any classic motorcycle enthusiast drool. And it's amazing to think that a bike like this continues to live on to this day—and in running condition at that.

Nearly the entirety of Ducati's modern-day lineup has this bike to thank for the technology it's rocking, so it's safe to assume that this bike's value will keep going up.