In November 2022, KTM offered the 2023 RC 8C exclusively on its own digital sales platform. Only 200 of this extremely limited edition, no-tricks-missed track weapon were made, with specialist Krämer brought in to build these top-spec bikes by hand. KTM claimed it made even more horsepower than the 2022 version—boasting 135 horsepower at 11,000 rpm.

Unsurprisingly, this extremely exclusive machine sold out in mere minutes. How many minutes? According to KTM, the time was just two minutes and 38 seconds before all 200 of these were spoken for.

Fast-forward seven months to August 18, 2023, and the buyer of number 35 of 200 now has their 2023 KTM RC 8C listed for auction. It has zero kilometers on the clock, which basically makes it like a new bike without the stress of having to get your order placed in under three minutes on the KTM website.

Gallery: 2023 KTM RC 8C For Sale

16 Photos

It’s powered by KTM’s 889cc parallel twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It’s also outfitted with KTM’s quickshifter, has a full titanium Akrapovič exhaust system with a carbon fiber endcap, and features oodles of carbon fiber and Kevlar bodywork everywhere you look.

Other trick bits include a fully adjustable WP Apex Pro suspension, steering damper, Brembo Stylema calipers, a Brembo RCS19 Corsa Corta master cylinder, Dymag forged aluminum wheels, and a set of Pirelli Diablo slicks because it’s a track machine.

Or, if you’re Florida—the state where this bike is titled—it's apparently an off-highway vehicle (OHV) and deemed “not suitable for highway use.” I mean, yes, a track is technically not a highway, but it’s still somewhat amusing to consider an RC 8C in the same category as a pack of dedicated dirt bikes.

In any case, this bike is currently located in Seybold, Florida, and is offered for auction on Bring a Trailer. It has zero kilometers, and as a result, also has no running video included in the auction listing. It’s offered for sale with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

The auction has nearly seven days left on it at the time of writing on August 18, 2023. It officially ends at 1:43 p.m. Eastern on Friday, August 25, 2023. No bids have been placed just yet, as this is a brand-new listing. To view more photos, ask questions, or even bid on this bike yourself, be sure to check the link in our Sources.