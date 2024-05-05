Triumph Bags Title Sponsorship For 2024 AMA Adventure Riding Series

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and Triumph Motorcycles have inked a deal that places the Hinckley manufacturer’s name as the title sponsor of the 2024 AMA National Adventure Riding Series, aiming to open the doors of adventure riding to a far wider audience than ever before.

Triumph’s long been about adventure riding, boasting a wide selection of ADV machines under the Tiger name, as well as off-road capable retro models under the Scrambler range. And because recent years have seen an uptick in the adventure segment, manufacturers have followed suit with all sorts of new and exciting models.

So supporting a program like the National Adventure Riding Series seems like a no-brainer. But let's dive into the details and get you stoked on what you'll be doing.

In total, the 2024 Triumph AMA National Adventure Riding Series will span 12 two-day events spread all across the US. Participants will get to experience a wide selection of routes, roads, two-track-trails, and backcountry paths all meticulously mapped and designed by local clubs. And while riding is obviously at the very core of the experience, other adventurous activities like camping, bonfires, cookouts, and lots of prizes will also take center stage.

Commenting on the partnership, AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman explained that Triumph is the perfect fit as the title sponsor of the 2024 Adventure Riding Series, “The company’s century-plus legacy and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner, and we look forward to working with Triumph to deliver an excellent experience for adventure riders across the country.”

Meanwhile, Triumph Motorcycles America Marketing Director Adam VanderVeen underscored the company’s passion for adventure riding. “There’s a strong passion for adventure motorcycling at Triumph, as evident by the development of the Triumph Adventure Experience training facilities around the world, and of course from the continuous updates to the Tiger family of motorcycles,” he said.

You can check out the complete schedule of events by visiting the AMA’s official landing page for the 2024 Triumph Adventure Riding Series.

It’s awesome to see more and more manufacturers dive in full speed ahead in the world of adventure riding. More than just the bikes themselves, ADV riding is all about community, as adventures are always best experienced in the company of like-minded individuals.

Even better still, events like the National Adventure Riding Series lower barriers to entry to the ADV segment, allowing riders of all skill levels to experience adventure riding in a safe, controlled, and well-guided environment.

Beginner riders can gain valuable skill and tutelage from more seasoned riders, and veteran adventurers can share their knowledge, and perhaps, pick up a new skill or two in the process.