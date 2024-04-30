Back in the day, if you wanted sick aerial shots of you riding or doing any sort of activity, you needed to rent a professional-level cinematic drone—or perhaps even phone a friend who just so happened to have a helicopter sitting in their garage. Whatever the case may be, getting aerial footage took quite a logistical effort. That was until drones became a mainstream thing and nearly all video enthusiasts acquired one.

These days, the tech we find on off-the-shelf drones is pretty damn crazy, and DJI’s always been at the forefront. In fact, the company has just released the Avata 2, a new FPV drone with enhanced performance and recording capabilities. And it looks positively ready to capture everything from snowmobiling to motorcycling.

DJI says that the Avata 2 boasts enhanced safety features that enable pilots to perform more daring maneuvers. For instance, there are propeller guards that prevent damage particularly when flying around dense foliage, as well as people. Of course, DJI’s automatic Return to Home and binocular fisheye sensors are also here, and ensure that the drone can find its way home.

DJI says that the new Avata 2 has a maximum flight time of 23 minutes, with fast-charging capabilities reducing downtime.

On the technology side of the equation, the Avata 2 is said to provide enhanced image quality thanks to a larger sensor. This means that you can capture much more cinematic shots, especially in low light conditions. The drone’s stabilization tech has also been tweaked slightly to provide smoother footage when performing daring acrobatics.

On its own, the DJI Avata 2 is already quite the impressive bit of kit, providing a professional-level experience to the average enthusiast. But these capabilities are made even better with DJI’s wide selection of accessories such as the Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3, as these provide a more immersive flying experience and improved control over the drone’s functions.

When it comes to pricing, the DJI Avata 2 makes quite the strong case for itself. With an MSRP starting at $999 USD, the kit includes the DJI Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3, and there’s even a triple-battery setup complete with a two-way fast-charging hub called the Fly More Combo that retails for $1,199 USD.

All the specs and details can be found on DJI’s official website.

Cutting-edge technology like all the fancy action cams and drones hitting the market today really stands the chance to elevate the image and video content we mere mortals can create. Thanks to smarter, lighter, more intuitive cameras, videographers—both hobbyists and professionals alike—are able to explore new techniques and capture moments in ways never before seen.