It's been under a year since action camera maker Insta360 launched the One X3, but if there's one thing that the folks at Insta360 clearly don't believe in, it's sleeping. How else can you explain the fact that the Insta360 X4 (the 'One' has apparently done an Invisible Selfie Stick from the product name) has just arrived on the scene to bust down the door with its 8K 360-degree video capabilities?

Like the company's previous 360-degree cameras, Insta360 has squarely aimed the X4 at a wide range of sport enthusiasts, from powersports to people-powered-sports. By now, you may be familiar with the wide variety of scenarios, mounts, and accessories offered both by Insta360 and the aftermarket to help you get the shots you crave, no matter what sport(s) and activities have your heart.

So, what sets the Insta360 X4 apart? For motorcyclists who use Cardo, Sena, or other moto Bluetooth comms units, Insta360 says that the X4 fully supports many of these units. They can be used for voice control, as well as motovlogging with no additional mics or cables required. Riders are always looking for ways to streamline their setup, so if it works as described, that seems like a solid move on Insta360's part.

Insta360 X4 on a motorcycle

Other important features of the Insta360 X4 include the fact that it's waterproof to 33 feet on its own, without the need to purchase a dive case or other equipment. So rain, water splashes, and the like shouldn't negatively affect it (unless of course you leave any of its ports open). Insta360 is also offering both regular and premium lens guards for the X4, which is something that owners of X3s wished for (and which I very much value on the X2).

What about battery life? While it's true that Insta360 has changed batteries yet again for the X4, the company is betting that you'll like the reason why: Extended battery life.

How extended? According to Insta360, the new battery should last about 135 minutes when used in Video Mode at 5.7K30fps. When used at 8K30fps, Insta360 says its tested run time was 75 minutes.

The X4's official weight is 203 grams, which is 23 grams heavier than the X3, but if that battery life estimate is close to being accurate, it seems like it could be worth it.

The Insta360 X4 offers available 8K30fps video, which is the company's highest resolution offered on an action cam yet. You can also record in 5.7K60fps in 360-degree mode, as well as 4K100fps for serious slow-mo shots.

Other moto-friendly features included on the X4 include an Auto Dash Mode that can begin recording as soon as you start riding. Loop Recording does exactly what it sounds like, continuously recording over a predetermined length and overwriting the files to make your everyday rides more convenient.

There's also a new Motion ND mode baked into both the app and the desktop Insta360 Studio program so you can get that cool motion blur effect on your shots with no extra filters required.

Interestingly, Insta360 mentions that the X4 can pair with both Garmin and Apple watches so you can add data and/or overlays to your recordings. That's good news for Garmin and Apple Watch owners, but it doesn't specifically mention compatibility with Insta360's own GPS Preview Remote. RideApart has reached out to Insta360 to ask about this and will report any information we learn.

Upon reaching out to Insta360 to ask about whether the GPS Preview Remote also works with the X4, a representative told us that yes, it most definitely does. So, to clarify, users should be able to use the Insta360 GPS Preview Remote, as well as their Garmin or Apple watches with the new Insta360 X4.

If you like using a wired connection from your action camera to your Android or iOS devices, please note that the X4 only supports wired connections for Android. They're not available for iOS devices at this time. However, wireless support is available for both device ecosystems.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

How Do The Specs Stack Up Against The One X3?

Gallery: Insta360 X4

22 Photos

Just to be completely clear, this is not a head-to-head comparison of the Insta360 One X3 against the X4 as two cameras out in the wild. What we can tell you here is how the specs stack up on paper.

The party piece on the X4 is, of course, that 8K360-degree recording mode. On paper, it can produce video at 7680x3840 at 30/25/24fps. The X4 also offers 5.7K+ at 5760x2880 at 30/25/24fps, 5.7K at 5760x2880 at 60/50/30/25/24fps, and 4K at 3840x1920 at 100/60/50/30/25/24fps. It does away with the X3's available 3K at 3008x1504 at 100fps mode entirely.

In single-lens mode, the Insta360 X4 offers 4K at 3840x2160 at 60/50/30/25/24fps, 2.7k at 2720x1536 at 60/50/30/25/24fps, and 1080p at 1920x1080 at 60/50/30/25/24fps. The X4 also continues to offer Insta360's Me Mode, which fine-tunes the settings to focus on your face and make it easier to record vlogs no matter what else you're doing. Available settings in Me Mode are 4K at 3840x2160 at 60/50/30/25/24fps, 2.7K at 2720x1536 at 120/100/60/50fps, and 1080p at 1920x1080 at 120/100/60/50fps.

The X4 accepts memory cards up to 1TB in size, which will certainly come in useful with these specs.

Pricing And Availability

If you're reading this, the Insta360 X4 is officially available for purchase worldwide as of April 16, 2024. The MSRP is $499.99. For more information, check the link in our Sources.