I don't even live in the US, and I'm excited about this.

Maybe that's due to the fact my Street Triple is sleeping in the underground six floors beneath me. But fans of Triumph gear in Europe have been able to go online and order their favorite pieces for more than a year. Their US counterparts, however, needed to go to their local Triumph dealership to see what was in stock. That's about to change, and just in time for an added bonus.

Triumph's most desirable gear, the Heritage Collection, is updated seasonally. But it's the first time US customers can shop for it online. Until now, the Heritage collection was exclusively available through Reserve Supply Co. in Houston.

Here's everything US-based Triumph gear lovers need to know.

What's on Offer

Triumph's US gear portfolio runs deep. The brand has even added some new items to the lineup for 2024, and you can access it all here.

As mentioned, US customers will have access to the latest season of the Heritage Collection for the first time, and shoppers can also access the full range of protective gear and casual clothing, including the Triumph Ridewear Collection, which offers a full range of jackets, gloves, mid-layers, and base-layers.

Also available is the Triumph MX and Enduro line, which includes the brand's collaborative gear with Alpinestars.

Finally, US buyers will have access to the Casual Collection, which consists of a full assortment of the company's branded clothing, including everything from hats and tee-shirts to hoodies and Jerseys.

Triumph added new items to both the Ridewear and Casual collections for 2024, all of which are available to the US market online.

This is what Kevin Charles, Global Clothing Director for Triumph Motorcycles, Ltd had to say,

We are thrilled to bring the complete Triumph Motorcycles experience directly to our customers in the USA through our new e-commerce platform. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we are committed to providing a seamless online shopping experience for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.

How it Works

Triumph will use the same proven platform the company established in Europe, and the brand states that this has provided European shoppers with fast and reliable shipping, hassle-free returns, and dedicated customer support.

Orders are shipped via UPS, and customers have a 30-day return policy if they don't like the product or aren't satisfied with the fit. Shoppers with any concerns will have access to a dedicated in-house customer support service.

Let us know if you've ever bought any Triumph-branded gear. And if you made the trek to a dealership for it, was it worth the effort?