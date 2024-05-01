Spain-based motorcycle manufacturer Mitt Motors is all about making motorcycling accessible to a wider audience, as the company’s all about selling affordable motorcycles, most of which cater to first-time riders.

This time around, however, the brand is dialing up its displacement with a new cruiser called the 808 Traveler. And it’s pretty easy to see where this cruiser gets its inspiration from.

For the record, Mitt Motors is indeed a Spanish brand, but like many other manufacturers, it sources a lot of its models from China, and it seems that the 808 Traveler is no exception.

From a styling perspective, the 808 Traveler has clearly taken a page off Harley-Davidson’s book, flaunting a design that looks a bit too much like a Road Glide. There’s a bulbous fairing for tons of wind protection up front and built-in luggage that’s been integrated into the passenger backrest, too. Mitt’s even decked the bike out in a lot of chrome, with the Traveler’s crash guards and entire exhaust system finished in it.

Performance-wise, we’re looking at an 800cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-Twin engine with an output of about 60 ponies and 72 Nm (around 53 pound-feet) of torque. While that's nowhere near the performance figures of its American inspiration, hey, it’s sure to be much lighter and more accessible, especially for beginner riders over in Europe.

As for its underpinnings, the Traveler gets an inverted front fork and dual rear shock setup with adjustable hydraulics. It comes to a stop via twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc—quite the beefy setup considering it tips the scales at 332 kilograms (or about 730 pounds) dry.

The price for this cosplaying American bagger? Just shy of 12,000 euros, or about $12,860 USD.

There’s been a trend among made-in-China bikes recently, wherein a lot of them imitate the iconic styling of American cruisers. When looked at in the context of the Asian market, bikes like these make sense thanks to their low seat heights and relaxed ergonomics. In Europe, as is the case with Mitt Motors, cruisers have also become popular among beginners and seasoned riders alike.

And considering bikes like the 808 Traveler retail for less than half of their American counterparts, they could be popular alternatives for folks looking to save a few bucks. That said, the question remains: will these machines prove to be reliable and dependable steeds? Well, only time can answer that question.