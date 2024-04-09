While we're big fans of the sporty side-by-sides—ahem RZR, ahem—the vast majority of machines sold aren't the go-fast models, it's the utility versions. I mean, it's literally in the name of the segment: UTV.

But one of the biggest names within the arena hasn't had a proper update in some time. I'm talking, of course, of the Polaris Ranger. The O.G. side-by-side has kept up with demand, and seen a few updates here and there, but for 2025, Polaris is going big with its best-selling UTV and offering a rash of upgrades, updates, and new features its customers have been begging the company to make.

So what's new for the brand? Let's dive in.

Firstly, they look different. According to Polaris, both the Ranger XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar have a new front end, including a new bumper and grille. Both of which have been updated for "added durability." Like, both models can no be had from the factory with 29-inch tires to give the Rangers better ground clearance.

The Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar also gets a new JBL audio system, while both the Ranger 1000 Premium and XP 1000 both come with a factory-installed roof, along with a Polaris HD 4,500-pound winch.

What the entire lineup gets, however, is Polaris' upgraded "Gen 2" transmission, which "reduces shifting effort up to 50% to enable easier and smoother shifting." Likewise, the lineup also sees a 1,000-pound payload capacity, and 2,500-pound towing.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

Polaris also updated the Ranger's electric power steering system for better responsiveness at lower speeds. The company also made LED headlights available on the 1000 Premium, XP 1000, and XP 1000 NorthStar models.

And returning to the lineup is the Ranger Crew XP 1000 Waterfowl Edition. According to Polaris, the model was "Built for waterfowl hunters," and "designed for those accessing flooded and muddy areas." What that entails are 29-inch Pro Armor Mud XC tires, arched A-arms, a high-mount winch, high-mount intake, and available in an optional "Waterfowl Hunt Camo" colorway.

Polaris also took a play from truck manufacturers, further solidifying the idea that maybe UTVs are the new trucks, and made a Texas Edition. Based on the Ranger Crew XP 1000 or Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar, the UTV is said to have been built for "Texas terrain" but comes with a roof, Texas-Edition badged, and embroidered seats, along with 29-inch tires, and the arched A-arms from the Waterfowl Edition. It's available in a special Bronze Pearl Metalic colorway to complete the look.

Quoted in the press release is Chris Judson, Polaris' Vice President and General Manager of Off Road Utility stated “We constantly use our customers’ feedback to drive improvements that truly matter to them and make the best-selling side-by-side even better. The results of that are on display with the full-size RANGER offering for 2025,” adding, “Whether it’s tackling a tough task or enjoying a trail, the new 2025 full-size RANGER lineup is stacked with quality enhancements, upgraded features, and now even more accessories direct from the factory that delivers more capability, durability, and comfort as the number one selling off-road brand.”

As for price, the Ranger 1000 starts at a reasonable $13,999 here in the States and will top out at $35,999 for the Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Edition Ultimate. The rest fall in between, allowing customers to pick and choose the right Ranger for their application.

What I think resonates the most about the Polaris Ranger is that it's so adaptable. Unlike full-size trucks where size can be a detriment to doing the things you need to do on a farm, in the backcountry, or wherever, the Ranger's footprint is perfectly suited for any number of tasks.

RideApart will be on hand for the introduction of the new Rangers in the coming weeks, so why not sound off in the comments below with questions you have about the new UTVs?

Let us know and we'll try and answer those questions after we've had time behind the wheel.