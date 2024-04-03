I first heard about the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) six years ago when living in Chaing Mai, Thailand. I asked what it was about, and a friend told me, "It's great, you just dress up and ride your bike.".

And while he's not necessarily wrong, there's so much more to it than that.

I wish I'd been more well-informed back then and gotten involved with the charity, but while I can't change the past, I can use my platform to raise awareness for the DGR now and encourage you all to take part.

Here's what it's all about, including what's in store for this year.

Yes, cool custom and classic bikes are everywhere, and dapper riders. But, at its core, the DGR is a coming together of motorcyclists around the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

The charity was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa in 2012, as a way to combat the often negative stereotype associated with motorcyclists and raise funds for an important cause.

The causes? Since its inception, DGR has raised more than $45M for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

Where and When

The 2024 DGR will take place on Sunday, May 19th, and you shouldn't have to go far to join your local ride. This year, the DGR is making a monumental push toward hosting 1,000 rides simultaneously around the globe.

This is in line with DGR's "Side by Side, Worldwide" campaign. According to Hawwa, the Founder and Director of the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride,

In 2024, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching 1,000 cities around the world. We have ridden with each other on the same day all around the world since 2012. Our community is one that comes together, despite borders and oceans, riding side by side to raise increasingly critical funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer. DGR 2024 is the year that we celebrate our fellow gentlefolk around the world that we ride alongside, united by a passion, and driven by the cause.

How To Register

Just follow the link to register for your local DGR event, and if you can't make it, you can still donate.

Partners and Prizes

The DGR charity has some of the most amazing partners, one being Movember. So, by supporting the DGR, you're also supporting arguably the biggest charity that benefits issues surrounding men's mental and physical health.

This will be Triumph's 11th year as an official DGR partner, and it has something special in store for those who take part. According to Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles,

We are working side by side with the DGR and our growing global dealer network to help achieve 1,000 Rides. This year, we will be rewarding the highest fundraiser with an iconic motorcycle; the Thruxton Final Edition, as well as donating five exclusive clothing prizes to Team Triumph fundraisers.

So get involved. The worst outcome is you have a great day and raise money for a fantastic cause. But, best case scenario, you ride away on a new Triumph Thruxton Final Edition.

Let us know if you'll be joining the DGR and where because you never know, some of RideApart's team members just might be there.