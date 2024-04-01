I've been burned by both new and used cars, motorcycles, and powersport machines before. Something always seems to go wrong—maybe it's me and my wanton lack of mechanical empathy?—which is why I like having a good warranty for anything I purchase.

But not all warranties are created equal and KTM and Husqvarna are looking to extend their current models' lifetimes with a special warranty extension program. There's just one catch, you have to start going to the damn dealership to get your services done.

According to KTM, "By simply having a service performed at any authorized KTM dealer, riders can get extra coverage for their motorcycle courtesy of a new worldwide promotion. Additionally, the warranty period for KTM PowerParts and KTM SpareParts for ALL street models will be extended to 24 months. These warranty extensions are free of charge."

As for Husky, the brand stated, "To extend the two-year warranty to four years, riders around the globe simply have to get their motorcycle serviced at an authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer. Additionally, the warranty period for Husqvarna Motorcycles Spare Parts and Technical Accessories for all street models will be extended to 24 months. Best of all, these warranty extensions come at no additional charge."

These extensions, however, only cover a select set of motorcycles. For KTM, those models include all 2024 LC8c-equipped bikes (the KTM 790 Duke, KTM 790 Adventure, KTM 890 Adventure, KTM 890 Adventure R, KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, KTM 890 SMT and the new KTM 990 Duke), as well as LC8 STREET and TRAVEL models (the KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo, KTM 1290 Super Duke GT, KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and KTM 1290 Super Adventure R).

Husky's offerings will include all 2024 Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition and Svartpilen 801 models.

Both brands stated that they "always advise [their] customers to use the official networks to get their motorcycles serviced, purely because the staff are trained on those particular models and use approved parts and accessories where applicable. This way [they] can ensure the best possible quality and value preservation of the bikes.”

These extensions also include each brand's spare parts and accessories, which will now carry. full 24-month warranty from the date of purchase.

While I'd love for each brand to offer these warranties to prior model years, I get why they'd start it with the 2024 models. These are going to be the easiest to produce a thread of warranty work and inspection services. Start fresh, go from there. There's also benefit from getting your motorcycle serviced at a dealership versus doing it yourself or at a local garage, as though dealerships get a bad rap, they also are far more trained in your specific machine and that could extend the life of your riding.

But what do you all think? Are you going to head to a dealer with your new KTM or Husky and take the brands up on this promotion? Or are you just going to keep doing what you're doing? Sound off in the comments below.