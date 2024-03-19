At long last, the wait for the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 is over. Even without spiked tires and those cool pre-production test graphics, it's still unmistakably a Svartpilen.

Powered by the tried-and-tested 799cc LC8c parallel twin engine, the sleek and minimalist design also features a 5-inch TFT dash, LED lighting, an adjustable WP Apex suspension, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the new bike right from the horse's mouth.

Engine and Power

The familiar 799cc LC8c mill (not the updated version found in the 2024 KTM 990 Duke) makes a claimed 77 kilowatts (just over 103 horsepower). It's well known and loved for the power it provides as the beating heart of the KTM 790 Duke and 790 Adventure/R. Please note that Husqvarna does not list an official torque figure for its tuning in the Svartpilen 801. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox outfitted with a PASC antihopping clutch and an up-and-down quickshifter.

Since it's aimed at both practicality and fun, Husqvarna notes that the service interval for the Svart 801 is 15,000 kilometers, or about 9,320 miles and claims fuel consumption figures of 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers (or about 1.1 gallons per 62 miles).

Chassis

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 frame is constructed from chromium-molybdenum tubular steel, which Husky says optimizes both its flex and rigidity characteristics. At the front of the 2024 Svartpilen 801, you'll find an adjustable WP Apex 43 front fork offering 140mm (5.5 inches) of suspension travel. In the rear, there's a matching WP Apex monoshock offering 150mm (5.9 inches) of travel.

It rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, which come shod in Pirelli MT60 RS rubber. Stopping power is provided by a pair of J. Juan radially mounted four-piston calipers up front, which are paired with 30mm brake discs. In the rear, you'll find a single two-piston caliper and a 240mm brake disc. Bosch ABS also comes standard on the Svartpilen 801, with an available Supermoto ABS mode.

Weight is a claimed 181 kilograms dry, which is how exactly zero people run their bikes if they know what's good for them. For reference, that's about 399 pounds. Since Husqvarna lists the fuel tank capacity at 14 liters, or about 3.6 gallons, we can reasonably extrapolate a figure that's closer to the curb weight by accounting for the weight of a tank full of fuel.

If a gallon of gasoline weighs around six pounds, and you have a 3.6 gallon fuel tank, the weight should be around 21.6 pounds. That leaves us with a Svartpilen 801 with a curb weight of at least 420.6 pounds, not including other necessary running fluids such as coolant, oil, and brake fluid.

Other Features

Additional highlights of the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 include a five-inch TFT dash and connectivity unit fitted as standard. Using the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles smartphone app, you can pair your compatible smartphone with your bike for navigation, calls, and music, as you'd expect from most bikes in this class in 2024. LED lighting is also standard on the Svartpilen 801.

Three ride modes are available as standard: Street, Rain, and Sport. A fourth mode, Dynamic Mode, is available with the purchase of the optional Dynamic Pack. This mode adds Cruise Control, plus ten levels of motor slip adjustment and five levels of anti-wheelie control.

Additional standard fitment includes a hazard warning light switch that's part of the handlebar controls, as well as an immobilizer to aid in theft prevention.

Pricing and Availability

Husqvarna sells its motorcycles in multiple markets worldwide, and pricing and availability may vary by region. In the US, the MSRP for the 2024 Svartpilen 801 starts at $10,899.

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 should start to roll into authorized Husqvarna dealerships worldwide beginning in June 2024.

Now that the details are out, are you looking forward to riding one, or maybe even placing an order with your local Husqvarna dealer immediately?

Or were you hoping for something different from what you see here? RideApart's executive editor Jonathon Klein was hoping for something different, yelling into Slack, "WHY ISN'T THIS THE VITPILEN, HUSQVARNA?!"

Either way, let us know in the comments.

