It's finally happened, friends. Husqvarna officially announced that it's bringing a Svartpilen 801 to the masses. While it's not the 901 that we were thinking from the firm's initial teaser, we're definitely not mad about it. The thing looks like even more fun in the full teaser video that Husky released to show the new Svarty in action.

It's basically an extended version of the tasty little teaser it showed at the end of February. We get to see the new Svart testing its limits on both ice and dirt oval tracks, complete with the requisite spiked tires. Two slippy surfaces, two riders, one bike to rule them all, is Husqvarna's messaging.

Here's What We Know So Far About The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801

The very first thing we know is that Husky says it will be a 2024 bike. The full announcement, including all of the specs, will be released on March 19, 2024. Not a 2025 bike; a 2024. New bike season apparently isn't quite over yet.

Secondly, the new Svart 801 weighs a claimed 181 kilograms, or about 399 pounds. It's worth noting here that Husqvarna hasn't specified whether this is a dry or a wet weight. However, considering that Husqvarna typically lists dry weights on its spec sheets, and that the Norden 901 has a listed dry weight of 204 kilograms (or 449 pounds), we think it's safe to assume that this figure is also a dry weight.

While we at RideApart will typically do the math to get a little closer to a true wet weight when we also have a fuel capacity figure we can work with, that's not the case for the Svartpilen 801 just yet. Look for that figure on March 19, 2024, when full specs will be available and we can thus tap away at our calculators with aplomb. (It's coming; we promise.)

The claimed horsepower figure given is 105, which indicates that this is the classic, no-surprises LC8C parallel twin engine inside the Svartpilen 801, and not the updated, more powerful version. That's not particularly surprising, and more detailed information will be available later in March 2024, as we've noted above.

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will come with Easy Shift, like most of the current lineup.

What do you think of the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 now that you've had a better look at it? What are you hoping that Husqvarna will reveal about it on March 19? Also, how soon do you think this means we can anticipate a Vitpilen 801 to follow in its tracks? Let us know in the comments!