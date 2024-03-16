For the past two years, German automotive tuning company Brabus has been in bed with KTM to produce the 1300 R, a souped-up version of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

But back in September, it was announced that the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition was to be the last collaboration between the two companies. The two even sent it off with a bang, announcing that the Masterpiece would be limited to just 50 units.

Now, if you’re one of the lucky owners of those 50 motorcycles, well, I hate to break it to you, but it seems that KTM and Brabus were exactly telling the truth as new patents filed in the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) as recent as March 1, 2024, seem to suggest that KTM and Brabus are at it again.

Limited to only 50 examples, the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece was believed to be the last collaboration between Brabus and KTM.

We previously went into great detail about the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R, and it seems that it’s too good of a bike for Brabus and KTM to call it quits. So yes, it appears that a KTM Brabus 1400 R is in the works, and will use the revised 1,350cc LC8 engine from KTM—for reference, this engine pumps out an insane 190 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque.

To sweeten the deal, it seems that Brabus is eyeing not one, not two, but three variants under the new Brabus 1400 R model. According to the company’s EUIPO filings, they hint at a “Brabus 1400 R Rocket,” and given the use of the Rocket name in Brabus’ past models, this could mean that this is a high-performance variant whose sole purpose in life is to pop dank wheelies and rip riders’ arms out of their sockets.

There’s also the “Brabus 1400 R Signature,” which we can only assume to be a special-edition version bearing luxurious touches, and perhaps, a unique color scheme. Lastly, the “Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made” is more than likely a custom version that will be built according to the preferences of individual clients.

As of this writing, however, it’s important to note that there’s no official word from either Brabus or KTM confirming the development of the 1400 R. We reached out to Brabus for comment. Their reply? A simple "No comment." Alright then, Brabus. Keep your secrets. For now.

Nevertheless, given the fact that patents for the new model were filed this month, it’s more than likely that we’ll see these bikes in the metal before 2024 draws to a close.