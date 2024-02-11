Paolo Troilo has done it again. Minotauro was a special piece that used a Lamborghini Huracan EVO. Now, it’s Ducati’s turn, and the Italian motorcycle maker has pulled the covers off a very special Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with the same finger-painted treatment.

In the hands of an expert rider, you can expect the Ducati Streetfighter V4 to run circles around every other sport naked in its class. As one of the most powerful naked bikes in the world and as one of the most sorted and sharp-handling two-wheelers with a handlebar, it became more of a head-turner when the Lamborghini edition came through.

However, this one is extra special. While the mechanical bits are what they are, top-of-the-line and sublime, this V4 features the (literal) handiwork of a master finger painter. Paolo Troilo follows up his commission with Lamborghini with a Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Both bikes were featured together at the “Art of Creating Myths” display that took place at the Galleria Cavour in Bologna at the Arte Fiera modern art exhibition as part of the ART CITY satellite event. Ducati and Lamborghini lent their support to the event’s 50th year with these modern marvels of engineering and beauty, the Huracan and the Streetfighter.

Centauro was inspired by the mythological creature that embodies wisdom and fearless folly. The bold lines of the Streetfighter V4 were the perfect canvas for Troilo to express his vision with his fingers.

The video up on top highlights the process and the details that went into Troilo’s work with the Ducati. It highlights the emotion and the commitment to his creative process with his unique canvas and is definitely worth a look, or two, or several.

“Centauro comes from imagining what it might feel like to merge, as human beings, with a machine that can augment our abilities. […] And so Centauro is the translation of this feeling – once you climb aboard a Ducati like this, you no longer perceive the distance between man and machine, but become as one."

