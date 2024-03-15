Some disciplines of motorcycling are just more “fashionable” than others. Indeed, a cafe racer rider’s fit isn’t complete without retro-themed gear, whereas the rider of a standard or naked bike can get away with any old riding jacket. The same is true for cruisers.



But what if you want that badass cruiser look complete with a leather chaleco, or say, want to add a dash of adventure with a canvas vest, all without skimping on safety? Luckily, Alpinestars has got you covered with the new Tech-Air 3 Leather and Tech-Air 3 Canvas vests.

Alpinestars Tech-Air 3 Canvas Vest Alpinestars Tech-Air 3 Leather Vest

The brand just released the newest members of its Tech-Air family, and are merely differentiated by the materials used on the exterior, as these new vests make use of the same tried and tested Tech-Air 3 air-bag technology within.

The secret sauce that makes the Tech-Air 3 standout from other airbag systems is Alpinestars’ crash detection algorithm. The company says that the system has been developed using AI, with millions of miles of riding data fed into the algorithm for the most precise deployment of the airbag system.

Naturally, airbag systems like the Tech-Air 3 raise the bar on safety, especially when combined with a protective riding jacket with D3O or equivalent protection. Alpinestars says that it reduces up to 95 percent of impact energy transferred to the rider’s upper body during a crash, with coverage areas encompassing the rider’s full chest and back.

As someone who rides on the street on a near-daily basis, I’m a huge fan of discreet gear that doesn’t scream “Hey, look at me, I ride motorcycles, I’m so cool!” Nearly all the street gear I own is muted, understated, and can easily be mixed and matched with regular clothes on the daily.

Gear like the Alpinestars Tech-Air 3 Canvas and Leather vests encourage riders to invest in their protection, with the incentive of preserving their swag and style. Alpinestars has V-Twin riders in mind here, but of course, you’re free to wear these vests on any bike you please. After all, they’re designed to be worn both underneath or over a motorcycle jacket.