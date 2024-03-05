I feel bad for anyone who didn't catch the inaugural SuperMotocross (SMX) final in 2023. It was some of the best, closest, high-stakes racing I've ever witnessed first-hand. But if you missed out, fear not, as Feld Entertainment dropped all the 2024 SMX venues.

Exactly as the 2023 series, there are three venues: two for the playoff rounds and one for the finals. Fans of last year's series will likely be happy that one of the venues carried over into 2024, but that leaves space for two new locations.

The Venues

The zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway played host to the first SMX playoff race in 2023, and it'll do the same in 2024 on September 7th. This location is one of only two in the country with a 4-lane drag strip, and this feature is key to the reason it was chosen to host a round again in 2024.

“Last year, we transformed a four-lane drag strip into the ultimate off-road playground and fans were treated to a full day of action-packed racing at the opening round of the inaugural SMX World Championships,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After Charlotte, the second round of the playoffs will be at the Texas Motor Speedway on September 14th. Here, fans can look forward to seeing how the series' expert track builders manipulate the 1.5-mile quad-oval superspeedway, which sits on more than 1,400 acres of land.

The SMX Final will take place at The Strip at The Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 21st. "The Strip" joins zMAX Dragway as being the second of the two 4-wide dragstrips in the country and should allow the track builders to get creative for the second-ever SMX finals.

Ticket Availability

Tickets for the SMX playoff rounds and final will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 2, followed by public on-sale on Tuesday, April 9.

Last year, two rookies in their respective classes, Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence, took home the $500,000 and $1,000,000 prizes. The question is, can they hold off the competition once again?