Many bikes are recognizable thanks to the design of their wheels, but even among the best motorcycle wheels can be bettered and fitting an aftermarket set can breathe a whole new life into a bike. They can drastically change the way a bike looks and feels, especially when they’re as fancy as these new Type-J wheels from Gale Speed.

UJM fans among you may be familiar with Gale Speed, a Japanese aftermarket specialist with a knack for crafting eye-catching wheels. Its latest model, the Type-J, was designed to pay homage to the styling of the late '70s to '80s, an era when cast aluminum wheels were just beginning to catch on in the world of motorcycling. And they're gorgeous.

Check out the precise machining of the rotor mounts

Gale Speed says that the “J” in Type-J stands for “Japan Classic,” and “Jumonji,” which translates to cruciform, akin to the cross-like shape of the wheel pattern.

And while the Gale Speed Type-J wheels may look thoroughly retro, they’re engineered with the latest design and technology. The wheels are forged aluminum, ensuring uniform strength and incredibly low weight, and even the sprocket and rotor mounting points are separately machined from A6061 aluminum, and can be ordered in contrasting colors.

Gale Speed offers the Type-J wheels for a wide variety of motorcycles ranging from classic bikes to modern-day high-performance machines. UJMs like the Honda CB1300 and Yamaha XJR 1300 can be spruced up, along with high-performance machines like the Kawasaki Z900RS and Suzuki Hayabusa.

Naturally, a set of wheels crafted so beautifully would command quite a hefty price tag. Gale Speed’s Type-J will set you back around 120,000 yen ($798 USD) for most front wheel options, and up to 143,000 yen ($951 USD) for rear wheel options, depending on your model of choice. So you’re looking at about $1,750 USD for a set.

Diamond-cut spokes add a touch of contrast

Aftermarket wheel options for motorcycles are far fewer compared to those of cars, and it’s definitely interesting to see companies like Gale Speed release all sorts of new wheel designs for a wide range of bikes. More options always mean more fun for us enthusiasts, especially when it comes to tailoring our rides to suit our preferences.

What do you think of these fancy forged wheels from Gale Speed?