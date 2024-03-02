New Avvenire Tectus Is A Cool Go-Anywhere Mobility Scooter

Mobility scooters aren’t exactly what a lot of us would consider “cool,” as they’re tools designed to improve the quality of life of elderly individuals and those with limited abilities. But a company by the name of Avvenire wants to start a mobility scooter revolution.

Looking like a prop from a sci-fi movie, the Tectus could very well be the most badass mobility scooter out there. Featuring an enclosed cabin complete with AC and heating, and fancy options like a backup camera, GPS tracking, and even wireless charging, the Tectus levels up the practicality. The company, Avvenire, even fitted the machine with a modular rear end, allowing for expanded cargo options.

But it's the Tectus' capabilities that truly stand out.

The Avvenire Tectus gets chunky all-terrain tires.

The Tectus is powered by an electric motor delivering 2,000 watts of power, and with a top speed of 20 miles per hour, it’s much faster than any other mobility scooter out there. It draws power from lithium battery packs configurable up to 6,000 watt-hours providing up to 99 miles of range on a single charge.

The company cites the need for year-round transportation, especially among the aging demographic. According to the firm, advancements in technology when it comes to mobility scooters have lagged behind. The Tectus aims to address multiple pain points faced by standard mobility scooters such as all-weather usability, comfort, and even the ability to charge the scooter without bending over thanks to optional wireless charging.

Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire, highlights the versatility of the Tectus. In Avvenire’s official press release, he stated, "The Tectus, with its advanced design and AWD system, can take you anywhere, anytime. There's nothing quite like it. Now, seniors can travel in style and comfort without the need for traditional charging. The future of mobility scooters is here."

The Tectus is compact and easy to drive.

Unlike standard mobility scooters which are designed primarily for indoor use, the Tectus can pretty much go anywhere. It gets beefy tires and all-wheel drive capability allowing users to explore beyond the confines of smooth pavement.

Of course, its enclosed cabin complete with AC and heating will shield you from the elements.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Tectus will be offered in two trim levels. The entry-level Tectus Deluxe carries an MSRP of $6,995 USD. Meanwhile, the fancy Tectus Ultimate, with its hot and cold cup holders, tire pressure monitoring system, GPS, optional fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging will set you back $8,999 USD.

Products like the Avvenire Tectus certainly hold a lot of potential when it comes to improving the mobility of individuals living in the urban setting. Its futuristic styling and modern tech surely add a lot of appeal, too. And although the Tectus is marketed towards the older demographic, what’s stopping younger folks from using it around town? Or out on a trail?