It’s time to gear up and prep your trusty adventure bike, as Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) has finally announced the newest addition to its extensive list of adventure routes: the Northern California Backcountry Discovery Route.

Developed specifically for dual-sport and adventure riders, the route covers 940 miles of off-pavement terrain and filled to the brim with breathtaking views, challenging sections, and rich Californian history, promising nothing short of an unforgettable ride.

The action starts at the picturesque Minaret Vista in Mammoth Lakes, California. Here, riders will traverse the Sierra Nevada Range, covering dense conifer forests, wide open meadows, twisty canyon roads, and everything in between.

The CABDR-North covers some technical terrain that rewards you with breathtaking views.

The route also immerses explorers in California’s rich history, with its quaint towns and historic inns dating back to the 1880s. Relics of mining towns give a glimpse of California’s industrial beginnings, while geological landmarks highlight the beauty of nature.

Behind the magic of the CABDR-North is a coalition of industry giants who are all well-versed in the field of ADV. BMW Motorrad USA is no stranger to adventure, as it presents its third BDR route. Zero Motorcycles, one of the pioneers of the electric motorcycle scene is also in on the action, pushing the boundaries of electric motorcycles in the off-road setting. Of course, Edelweiss Bike Travel from Austria has been a longtime supporter of BDR, and Outback Motortek, with its quality gear, ensures that riders are equipped with the very best to handle whatever the trail throws at them.

With 13 different routes to choose from, BDR provides enthusiasts with a wide range of adventures suitable for all skill levels. And it's living proof that people's insatiable passion for exploration, adventure, and the great outdoors is alive and kicking, especially in the adventure motorcycling segment.

For us, embarking on two-wheeled adventures not only immerses you in the great outdoors but also instills a sense of accomplishment, making you say to yourself, “Wow, I never thought I could do that.”

Fire lookouts double as rest stops and provide a panoramic view of the wilderness.

Going on big adventures in unpredictable terrain is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with your bike while honing essential riding skills. It forces you to break mental barriers, embracing a "just send it" mentality.

And what better way to do so than on a well-curated adventure route, where professional riders guarantee a safe and controlled environment? I'm planning a trip to California, most likely next year, and needless to say, embarking on a BDR adventure is high on my to-do list.