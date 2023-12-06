Do you have a rider on your holiday gift-giving list? Even if you're just shopping for yourself, you might want to check out the Backcountry Discovery Routes Holiday Auction for 2023. Now in its eighth year, there are a few cool things about the BDR auction that set it apart.

For those unfamiliar, Backcountry Discovery Routes is a 501c(3) non-profit group dedicated to mapping out, sharing, and educating riders about dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel across the US. It provides free GPS tracks, interactive maps, and plenty of resources to help you and your friends plan your next adventure. Along the way, as part of its educational mission, it also puts together some pretty fantastic adventure films showcasing its routes.

The BDR annual Holiday Auction helps to support its activities with fundraising on what every adventure rider craves most of all: new experiences. Some gear, book, and other tangible item packages are also available, but the experiences and training are what really set this auction apart.

Moto Travel Experiences

Both US-based and international motorcycle travel options are on offer in the 2023 auction catalog. More importantly, there's something here for a wide range of budgets. From an Edelweiss Eight-Day Unpaved Balkans Tour (current bid: $3,150) to the Allegheny Jamboree Powersports Rally (current bid: $40), there are truly a range of experiences to explore.

Off-Road Training Opportunities

Do you feel like you could use some training to gain more confidence and skills in the saddle? That's OK, so do most of us. The BDR 2023 Holiday Auction can help you here as well, with everything from an Appalachian ADV One Day Riding Clinic (current bid: $50) to a two-day private ADV training session with Jocelin Snow (current bid: $1,300).

Some tours and/or trainings include things like bikes, lodging, and meals, while some do not. Be sure to read all the details before placing a bid if you think that one of these options sounds good. That way, you'll know exactly what to expect.

...and more!

Beyond all the experiences and training opportunities on offer, the 2023 BDR Holiday Auction also has sections for bike rentals, gear, motorcycle accessories (including that all-important protection for your adventures), lodging, luggage, and more.

Best of all, the proceeds from this auction go to support the BDR mission and community. By participating, you'll not only be scoring something really nice for whoever you give it to, but you'll also be supporting BDR's future. If you're an adventure-loving rider, it's an excellent for multiple reasons.

The online 2023 BDR Holiday Auction runs until 12 p.m. PT on December 20, 2023. We're posting this on December 6, 2023. So, you still have a couple of weeks to check out the listings and place your bids if you're interested.