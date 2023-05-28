Looking for another route to tackle? Do you want to explore and go on an adventure? If you’re looking, then there’s a route here for you. Everything there is to experience is covered in this hour-long documentary.

The Oregon Backcountry Discovery Route (ORBDR) is an exhilarating 750-mile off-pavement adventure designed specifically for adventure and dual-sport motorcycles. Spanning multiple days, this route takes riders through a diverse and breathtaking landscape, starting from the high deserts of the southeast and venturing northward through ancient pine forests and rugged mountains of the Cascade Range.

Along the way, riders encounter various challenges, including treacherous lava rocks, silt, sand, and demanding mountain roads. However, the ORBDR also offers a plethora of rewards, showcasing the natural wonders of Oregon and providing exceptional sightseeing and recreational opportunities. From the scenic sagebrush steppe and rejuvenating hot springs to intriguing caverns and majestic glaciated volcanoes, this route guides riders through remote territories that epitomize the state's beauty.

The Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) organization, responsible for creating off-highway routes for dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel, presents the ORBDR as one of its notable contributions. As a non-profit entity, BDR has been committed to offering a new route with free GPS tracks to the motorcycling community each year since 2010. These routes can be conveniently downloaded from their official website at www.ridebdr.com. Beyond route creation, BDR also places significant emphasis on rider education, safety campaigns, and the promotion of responsible travel for motorcyclists venturing into the backcountry. This comprehensive approach ensures that riders are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate challenging terrains safely.

BDR operates as a volunteer-powered organization, working collaboratively with agencies and land managers to ensure that trails and remote roads remain accessible for motorcycling. By actively engaging with these stakeholders, BDR fosters the development of local communities, particularly those that may have been economically disadvantaged. The introduction of each new route generates sustainable economic relief as it attracts tourism to these rural areas. Consequently, this creates a vested interest among local stakeholders in preserving access to dual-sport and adventure motorcycles, ultimately safeguarding the magnificent backcountry areas that make these routes so remarkable.

Backcountry Discovery Routes play a pivotal role in the creation of these off-highway routes, focusing on rider education, safety, and responsible travel. Through collaboration with agencies and land managers, BDR ensures the long-term accessibility of these routes, benefiting local communities and fostering support for the preservation of backcountry access.