Registrations For 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series Now Open

If your youngster has a lot of potential when it comes to riding off-road, then this one’s for you. The Junior e-Motocross Series by KTM has opened registrations for the 2024 season, and will begin alongside the MXGP of France on May 19, 2024. It’s the perfect opportunity for young riders to get a taste of racing, all while getting to witness their motocross heroes in action up close and personal.

The series is open to all riders on KTM SX-E 5 machinery, including its sister models, the Husqvarna EE 5 and GasGas MC-E 5. Kids who sign up get clothing from KTM’s PowerWear range, making them look and feel like pro racers when chilling in the paddock and meeting with fans, friends, and family. It will follow a one-day racing format, with timed qualifying sessions deciding gate picks for two races.

From there, points are tallied, and podium winners are determined after both races. The action is open to kids aged six to eight years old, with riders required to commit to at least three rounds of the series. In total, there are 40 slots for young racers, so parents, be sure to move quickly to secure your slot!

The Junior e-Motocross Series is the perfect place to hone your youngster's love for racing.

The action kicks off on May 19, 2024, at St. Jean d-Angely in France. From there, the action is set to move over to Germany, on June 2, 2024 at the MXGP of Germany at Teutschenthal. Rounds three and four will both be held in Loket, Czech Republic on July 20 and 21, 2024, with the summer series concluding on August 25, 2024, in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Young riders aged 6 to 8 aboard the KTM SX-E 5 and other equivalent bikes are eligible to participate.

Racing series like the Junior e-Motocross series prove that the demand for powersports at the grassroots level is alive and kicking. You could even go as far as saying that we're in a resurgence for powersports, as advancements in technology usher in huge opportunities for riders of all ages.

For instance, electric motorcycles have proven to be so much more than just practical commuters. In fact, you may see a story from Executive Editor Jonathon Klein about how he's teaching his 5-year-old daughter how to ride with a Kawasaki Elektrode very soon on this very site.

And this type of bike is gaining a lot of traction in the racing scene, particularly off-road, thanks to its ease of use, silent operation, and lower maintenance. Perfect for children and parent's of young children.