The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is set to descend upon beautiful Carmel, California for its 14th annual event in 2024. Both vintage and modern motorcycles are welcome, as the event is dedicated to motorcycling in all its forms: past, present, and future.

As ever, it will take place at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club. The date this time around is Saturday, May 4, 2024. Over 300 vintage and modern motorcycles are expected to attend this year's event. Food, beverages, and a day of family-friendly fun are planned once again. Hopefully the weather in 2024 is as good as the beautiful sunshine in 2023, which you can see in the video linked above.

2024 Quail Motorcycle Gathering Themes

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition - Right Side Ducati 916 SPA AMA 100 Year Anniversary in 2024 Vespa Limited Edition 946 Dragon

Every year, the Quail Motorcycle Gathering casts its spotlight on different classes to highlight their specific charms for the wider showgoing audience. In 2024, there are a total of four different highlighted classes:

As always, there should be a lot of motorbikes and scooters that will be of interest to a wide variety of visitors of all ages. While those four classes will be the highlight of the event, the usual show classes (American, British, italian, Other European, Japanese, Antique, and so on) will also be present for both entrants and spectators to enjoy.

Food trucks, motorcycle parts and memorabilia vendors, and more will be on hand at the show. Families are welcome, including both children and pets.

Would You Rather Ride?

The Quail Ride, population: Bikes!

That's cool, because the Quail isn't just a motorcycle gathering! In fact, the first event of the weekend is the annual Quail Ride, which takes place on Friday, May 3, 2024. Participants will wend through an approximately 100-mile route that takes in some of the winding roads around the Monterey Peninsula after departing from the Quail Lodge that morning. You can find out more and submit an application to join the ride at the link in our Sources.

Or Would You Rather Simply Attend The Show?

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering

That's also cool, because tickets for the event are already available at the time of writing, also via the link in our Sources. Regular admission is $70; admission for young adults is $25, and children get in free. A VIP ticket is also available, which includes both on-site parking and access to a buffet lunch in addition to regular admission.

