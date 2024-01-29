Are you familiar with the good work that UK boost shop TTS Performance is putting out into the world? If you are, chances are excellent that you've seen the TTS SuperBusa, which is the company's flagship supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa project. That absolute beast makes 372 horsepower on the dyno, in addition to sounding and going like the meanest thing you may ever have heard.

Although Hayabusa fans might not want to admit it, boosted or not, a shop unfortunately cannot live on two-wheeled peregrine falcons alone. Thus, TTS Performance crafts and tests a number of aftermarket performance parts for various other bikes, which is of course very lucky for folks who own machines that aren't Hayabusas.

Take, for example, this Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. When it came to TTS, it had a few Screamin' Eagle performance mods already nestled neatly in the engine cases. The folks at TTS added not only their supercharger, but also some key supporting modifications to make sure everything works and transmits the extra power in a usable, stable way. We're talking additional oil coolers (including one that's neatly tucked away under the chin spoiler), an intercooler, a trick clutch with a glass cover, and more.

How Much Power Are We Talking, Exactly?

The real proof in the pudding of any performance modifications is, of course, getting the thing on the dynamometer to see what kind of power it's making. When TTS wheeled this Fat Boy in for testing, it found that this particular boosted Fat Boy makes an impressive 234 horsepower at 5,900 rpm. Torque-wise, it's now outputting 215 pound-feet at 5,300 rpm.

For reference, a stock 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy makes a claimed 94 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. This one was presumably making a little more power than that with its previous Screamin' Eagle mods, but it's still an impressive thing to see and hear.

Project Updates

After giving us a peek into the completion of this Fat Boy project that it did for a customer, TTS then takes us on a little shop walk to see a few other projects that are underway. One is a Yamaha Niken GT that's patiently waiting its turn to get a little supercharger magic thrown its way. We can't wait to see how that one turns out, because it should be fascinating.

One other thing that TTS mentions in this update is that it's currently looking for a new employee for the shop. There are more details at the end of the video, but if you're interested, have the necessary skills, and live in the area of Silverstone, England, you should probably check it out and send them an email.