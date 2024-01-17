If you've been waiting for the 2024 Husqvarna naked bikes to storm the gates, then you're in luck. The Pierer-owned marque just pulled the covers off a slew of bikes in the Svartpilen and Vitpilen families. Rather than simply changing paint and graphics for 2024, these bikes all get revised engines and chassis as well as tech and styling updates. LED lighting is standard up and down the range.

Since Husqvarna offers its bikes in multiple markets around the world, not every model is sold in every market. Worldwide, it's just introduced the 2024 Vitpilen 125, 2024 Svartpilen 125, 2024 Svartpilen 250, 2024 Vitpilen 401, and 2024 Svartpilen 401. Depending on where you live in the world, availability of these models may vary.

Details on the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 and Vitpilen 125 are both powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 15 horsepower. Both bikes are A1 license-compliant for riders in Europe. Features include WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch cornering ABS.

The Svartpilen 125 gets a set of 17-inch spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber, while the Vitpilen 125 gets a set of 17-inch cast wheels with Michelin Power 6 rubber.

Details on the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 packs a 249cc single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 31 horsepower. It gets a new chassis and a new aluminum swingarm. Features include WP suspension, ByBre brakes, and Bosch ABS at both ends. It also gets cast aluminum triple clamps that are unique to the Svartpilen 250 in the lineup. It rolls on a pair of 17-inch cast wheels and has a new 5-inch LCD display on the dash.

Details on the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are both powered by a 399cc single-cylinder engine making a claimed 45 horsepower. The 401s also get a new steel trellis frame and aluminum swingarm.

Features include an adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes, Bosch cornering ABS, cornering traction control, ride modes, Husqvarna Easy Shift technology for clutchless shifting, and a 5-inch TFT display on the dash.

The Svartpilen 401 gets a set of spoked 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR rubber, while the Vitpilen 401 gets a set of cast 17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Power 6 rubber.

Styling Updates

For 2024, Kiska took the unapologetically modernist design language that's been baked into the Svartpilen and Vitpilen's DNA from the start and cranked it up a bit. It's almost as though someone said, "you like blocky? I'll show you blocky!" and then waved their polygon wand and made it happen. The bold decals that proclaim things like "VITPILEN" and "401" are now almost cartoonishly large on the sides of the tanks to which they're affixed.

Like all styling changes, though, it's a choice that someone (or probably multiple someones) made along the way. As with all design choices, it's subjective. Personally, I like the font choices on the decals, but think that they might throw off the visual balance a little bit because of how large they are. But that's only my opinion, and how you feel may be completely different.

Pricing and Availability

Because Husqvarna sells its bikes in multiple international markets, the pricing and availability may vary from place to place. Husqvarna says that the new 2024 Svartpilen and Vitpilen models should begin appearing in authorized Husky showrooms sometime in February 2024.

While it has announced the 2024 Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401s in the US market, it has not yet announced pricing. No matter where you live, if you're interested in any of the 2024 Huskies, your best bet is to reach out to your local dealer to ask any pricing, availability, or other questions you may have. They should be able to provide you with the most up-to-date and accurate information in your region.

What do you like or dislike about the updated 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen range? Are you excited to try any of them?

