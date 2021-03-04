Surely, I can't be the only one who still finds it hard to believe that a bike can look as good as the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, and be offered at such an enticing price point. If only I'd waited a couple years before pulling the trigger on a 390 Duke. Nonetheless, I'm sure a lot of you agree that the whole modern-retro styling exercise when it comes to motorcycles is here to stay.

Bikes like the Vitpilen put a refreshing spin on the whole classic-styling game by incorporating touches of futuristic style that give the bike a steampunk aesthetic. Apart from being absolutely Instagram-worthy, the bike's styling gives it a completely unique aesthetic that's sure to turn heads no matter where you go. With the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 being a popular choice among beginner riders in Europe, how would its sportier sibling in 125-spec fare in the A1-compliant market?

Yes, this is a 401, but the 125 will look just like it.

Apart from sporting a much more aggressive aesthetic, it's important to note that the Vitpilen sports significantly different ergonomics as that of the Svartpilen. This becomes even more evident for first-time riders, who are only beginning to learn the basics of piloting a two-wheeled crotch-rocket. Although not yet officially launched by Husqvarna, sources confirm that a Vitpilen 125 is indeed on its way to the European market. While I'm pretty sure the Svartpilen 125 will remain the more popular choice for first time riders, the Vitpilen 125 will undoubtedly have a place in the fashion-conscious, Instagram-generation of young riders.

As has been KTM's strategy for the longest time, the Vitpilen 125 will more than likely share the same platform as that of the Svartpilen 125. As we all know, the Svart shares the same platform as that of the KTM 125 Duke, which in turn, finds its roots in its bigger brother, the 390 Duke. In fact, if you take a close look at the Husky Vitpilen and Svartpilen, you can see that they in fact have an identical trellis frame as that of their orange interracial siblings.

That said, the similarities go beyond the chassis. The Vitpilen 125 will certainly come equipped with the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine found on the Svartpilen and the Duke. While exact power outputs may vary on the way Husky decides to map the engine, the Svartpilen 125 and 125 Duke both make 15 ponies—the maximum allowable power in order to qualify for A1-compliance. Now, I know you folks Stateside may be laughing at how underpowered 15 horsepower seems. Like it or not, it's the reality young riders in Europe must face, should they so desire to swing a leg over a motorcycle.