Husqvarna first unleashed the dynamic Vitpilen and Svartpilen 125 duo for the 2021 model year—and, due to the strangeness of time in the past few years, it may not seem like it was that long ago. Still, 2023 bike introductions have already started. That means two years have already passed—and it also means that Husqvarna has been hard at work on revised styling for an updated Svartpilen 125.

We’ve managed to get our hands on some spy photos of what the Husky designers have been up to, so here’s a sneak peek of what we can expect in the not-too-distant future. Probably the first thing to notice is that tiny little cowl above the headlight. Where the first-gen Svartpilen 125 simply relied on the headlight bezel styling to speak for itself, this update features a small, black cowl with a familiar shape. Look closely, and you’ll see that it almost looks like an abbreviated version of the one found on the Norden 901.

The overall lines retain the Svartpilen 125 shape that we’ve come to know and love, particularly that straight line from the mid-side of the headlight across the tank, angling down to the saddle. Those angles, as well as the small pod on the side of the tank that bears the Svartpilen 125 badging on the current model seem to remain on the updated version, as well.

Gallery: Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Spy Photos

20 Photos

However, there are also some differences at both the head and the tail ends. While the update does appear to retain the same headlight and mirrors as found on the previous iteration, that little cowl makes a big difference to the overall look. The Svartpilen 125 update shown in these photos also boasts a more conventional rear fender, as opposed to the much visually cleaner look of the rear hugger found on the first-gen model.

Since the bike shown in these spy photos is likely pre-production, it also seems probable that the swingarm we’re seeing here isn’t exactly how it may appear on the production version. Given the clean, monochromatic lines of the outgoing Svartpilen 125, we aren’t expecting such a huge departure from that design language for the upcoming version.

Given the close relationship between the Svartpilen and Norden lines, could this also be indicative of smaller-displacement Norden designs in the future? Perhaps. Still, it’s all speculation at this point, and what we may hope for may not necessarily be what we get—as is always the case with updated designs of existing models. Also, as always, we won’t know exactly what we’re getting until it gets here.